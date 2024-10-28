India, China to complete military disengagement along LAC today: Here's what it means

In a major step to improve the diplomatic relations between the two countries, India and China will complete the process of military disengagement across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by October 28-29, reported ANI. Patrolling across certain areas of the LAC will commence once the troops of both sides have completed disengagement and dismantled temporary structures, reported PTI. India-China border de-escalation to commence today (Reuters)(Reuters)

This comes days after a crucial agreement between India and China aimed at resolving the border dispute. This was also the first successful resolution to the dispute since the 2020 Galwan clash between the two forces, which led to multiple casualties.

The military disengagement between the two countries will take place at two friction points across the LAC - Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh.

A source in the Indian Army told ANI, “The latest agreements will only be valid for Demchok and Depsang and not other places. This agreement will not be applicable to other friction zones. Troops from both sides will fall back to positions they held pre-April 2020 and they will patrol areas where they patrolled till April 2020.”

Adhering to agreements between the two sides, Indian troops have begun to pull back equipment to rear locations in these areas. It was not immediately known if there will be an act of symbolism to mark the completion of the disengagement at these two friction points as major unresolved issues persist in these two places.

S Jaishankar on the disengagement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the military disengagement at the two friction points at Ladakh borders is the first step, and de-escalation of the tensions is next. He further emphasised that it will take time to build trust and willingness between the two nations.

“The situation in the border has been very disturbed and that's had a very negative impact on the overall relationship,” the union minister said on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that the agreement involved addressing three major issues, the first and "most pressing one" being disengagement as the troops of both the countries are "very, very close up to each other and the possibility of something happening is there"

The second, he said, is "de-escalation" and then the third "larger issue of how do you manage the border and how do you negotiate the boundary settlement".

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)