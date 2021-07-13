India clocks 32,906 single-day Covid-19 cases, 2,020 new deaths reported

India on Tuesday recorded 32,906 new coronavirus infections, taking total tally of Covid-19 cases to 30,907,282, according to the Union health ministry update at 8am. The death toll climbed to 41,07,84with 2,020 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases went down further to 4,32,778 and now comprise 1.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.22 per cent.

A decrease of 1,81,21 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the coronavirus disease increased to 3,00,63,720 and the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 17,40,325 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 43,40,58,138, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India commenced its Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16 this year. Till date, 37,73,52,501 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

The health ministry on Tuesday said that more than 39.46 crores of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs), so far.

"More than 39.46 Cr vaccine doses were provided to States/UTs. More than 1.91 Cr balance & unutilized doses still available with States/UTs & private hospitals to be administered. The total consumption including wastages is 37,55,38,390 doses (as per data available at 8 am today)," it said.