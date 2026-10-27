India calls for stronger global cooperation on disaster risk reduction

India has called for stronger global cooperation, resilient infrastructure and outcome-based financing to reduce disaster risks, with Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra stressing that efforts over the next decade must focus on protecting development and limiting economic losses alongside saving lives.

Mishra also stressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and multi-hazard early warning systems in strengthening disaster preparedness. (PIB Photo Gallery )

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Addressing the Meeting of Senior Officials on Disaster Risk Reduction, convened by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and co-chaired by India and the United Kingdom, Mishra highlighted the growing links between climate change, urbanisation, infrastructure expansion and environmental degradation.

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He noted that improvements in early warning systems, preparedness and emergency response had helped save lives, but economic losses from disasters remained high. He called for a comprehensive approach that moves beyond departmental silos and accounts for interconnected risks and their cascading consequences.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Mishra called for accelerating its implementation through 2030, with greater investment in prevention, mitigation and institutional capacity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, Mishra called for accelerating its implementation through 2030, with greater investment in prevention, mitigation and institutional capacity. {{/usCountry}}

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He highlighted India's efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Ten-Point Agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction introduced in 2016 and amendments to the Disaster Management Act in 2025.

Emphasising the need to make disaster financing more effective, Mishra said investments must deliver measurable outcomes. He called for resilient infrastructure, stronger urban institutions and the integration of nature-based solutions into development planning.

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Mishra also stressed the role of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and multi-hazard early warning systems in strengthening disaster preparedness. He underlined that early warnings must translate into timely action and financing to minimise the impact of disasters.

He further called for advance planning of recovery mechanisms to ensure that reconstruction efforts reduce existing vulnerabilities instead of reproducing them.

India pushes global collaboration

Reaffirming India's commitment to international cooperation on disaster risk reduction, Mishra highlighted the establishment of the G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction during India's G20 Presidency in 2023. He also pointed to continued efforts to strengthen global collaboration during India's BRICS chairship.

In his concluding remarks, Mishra outlined three priorities: improving understanding of emerging and interconnected risks; making more effective investments in resilience across public finance, infrastructure, cities and natural systems; and strengthening institutions through practical international cooperation.

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He called for consolidating the achievements of the Sendai Framework and accelerating its implementation through 2030.

The next decade, he said, must demonstrate the ability of countries to protect not only lives but also the assets, infrastructure and development built by communities.