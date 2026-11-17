India on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Panama-flagged LPG tanker MT Tara Gas in the Strait of Hormuz on November 16, saying 21 of the 24 Indian nationals on board had been safely evacuated, while two injured crew members were hospitalised and one remained missing.

India condemns tanker attack in Hormuz; search on for missing Indian (ANI )

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In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian Embassy in Oman was closely monitoring the ongoing search and rescue operations in coordination with Omani authorities.

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The MEA expressed concern over repeated attacks on shipping in the region, warning that such incidents posed a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the tanker was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. On X, Sonowal said 24 crew members had been safely accounted for, while one Indian seafarer remained missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said the tanker was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. On X, Sonowal said 24 crew members had been safely accounted for, while one Indian seafarer remained missing. {{/usCountry}}

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"In a distressing development, the Panama-flagged LPG tanker TARA GAS was subjected to a subsequent attack, forcing the entire crew to abandon the vessel. While 24 crew members have been safely accounted for, one Indian seafarer remains missing.

We are urgently coordinating with the ship management company and regional rescue authorities to locate our missing seafarer and ensure the immediate safety, welfare and logistical support of the rescued crew members," he wrote on X.

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Tanker attacks raise maritime security concerns

The attack comes amid growing concerns over maritime security in and around the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of multiple oil tankers being damaged in the region.

The Iranian Navy has reported that another tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine in the eastern Strait of Hormuz. It alleged that the vessel was moving through a restricted maritime zone with its navigation systems switched off, as per AP.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Navy warned shipping operators against entering restricted waters without coordinating with the country's armed forces. It cautioned that unauthorised movement in such areas could result in vessels striking mines and catching fire.

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Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an attack on a tanker around seven nautical miles off Khasab, Oman. All crew members were accounted for, although the extent of damage to the vessel was not immediately known.