India condemns ‘heinous’ attack that killed 8 in Jordan church, reaffirms ‘fight against terrorism’

India strongly condemned the deadly shooting at a church in Jordan’s Karak that killed eight people and injured 34 others on Friday. Ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed condolences to the victims’ families on Saturday as he reiterated India's fight against terrorism.

A shattered window at Saint George’s Greek Orthodox Church, where gunmen opened fire during a funeral the previous day, in the village of Hamoud, Karak, Jordan. (REUTERS)

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“India unequivocally condemns the heinous attack at a church in Karak, Jordan on 23rd October 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others,” Jaiswal shared a statement by the MEA on X.

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He extended condolences to the bereaved families and wished those injured a speedy recovery. He also reaffirmed India’s solidarity with the Jordanian government and people. “We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement read.

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Jaishankar condemns attack

{{^usCountry}} External affairs minister S Jaishankar also condemned the shooting. On X, Jaishankar said India stood firmly with the government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan during the difficult hour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} External affairs minister S Jaishankar also condemned the shooting. On X, Jaishankar said India stood firmly with the government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan during the difficult hour. {{/usCountry}}

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"Deeply shocked at the heinous attack at a Church in Karak, Jordan yesterday, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent lives and injuries to many others. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and wish a swift recovery to those injured.

India stands firmly with the government and the friendly people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in this difficult hour. We also reaffirm our strong commitment to the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he wrote on X.

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Gunmen open fire during funeral

Gunmen opened fire during a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Karak, around 180 kilometres south of Jordan’s capital, Amman, on Friday. The attack initially left seven people dead and around 40 injured, the Associated Press reported. Reuters later updated the death toll to eight.

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Footage aired on Jordanian state television reportedly showed two gunmen approaching the church and firing pistols. A third individual, apparently carrying a semiautomatic rifle, was then seen opening fire. All three were subsequently seen moving towards the church.

A window with a bullet hole at Saint George’s Greek Orthodox Church, where gunmen opened fire during a funeral the previous day, in the village of Hamoud, Karak, Jordan, October 24, 2026. REUTERS/Alaa Al Sukhni

Authorities said the search for the attackers was ongoing. They added that it was too early to establish whether the assailants had links to any known groups inside or outside Jordan. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, Reuters reported.

Jordan vows tough action

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Jordan’s King Abdullah II strongly condemned the attack and vowed to confront the “terrorist act” targeting Karak with the harshest penalties. He also offered condolences to the victims’ families and wished those injured a speedy recovery, AP reported.

The shooting drew condemnation from several countries across the region, including Lebanon, Syria, Egypt and Oman. Iraq also expressed solidarity with Jordan and reaffirmed its support for the country in its fight against terrorism.