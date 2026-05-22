India, Cyprus establish joint force on counter-terror, sign agreements on education, culture: Key takeaways

President Christodoulides also thanked PM Modi for India's long-standing support for the reunification of Cyprus and said the country continues to support India's position in a reformed United Nations Security Council ( UNSC ).

India and Cyprus on Friday elevated their relationship to the level of a strategic partnership and launched a joint task force to strengthen cooperation in areas including infrastructure and shipping, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides.

The two nations also officially established a Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism to address radicalisation and cross-border threats.

PM Modi also announced plans to increase defence cooperation, focusing on cyber security, maritime awareness, and counter-terrorism networks. India, Cyprus upgrade ties to strategic partnership During the joint press meeting, Modi said, “The friendship between India and Cyprus is both strong and forward-looking. Our partnership is founded on a shared commitment to values such as democracy and the rule of law. We deeply respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations. India is, and will continue to be, fully dedicated to upholding these principles.”

In his remarks, Christodoulides said that discussions with PM Modi confirmed that relations between the two countries had entered a new phase, with progress being seen in areas including security, defence, technology and maritime cooperation.

"Over the past year, accelerated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Cyprus, our partnership has advanced with remarkable speed and determination. What began as a strategic vision is now evolving into a concrete partnership, a partnership already producing tangible results across key areas, including security, defence, technology, innovation, maritime cooperation, education, and economic connectivity", he said.

The Cyprus President is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes foreign minister Constantinos Kombos, transport minister Alexis Vafeades, along with senior officials and business leaders.

With inputs from agencies