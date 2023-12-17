India declares state mourning on death of Kuwait’s Amir

The Indian government on Sunday conveyed its deepest condolences to Kuwait on the death of its Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and declared state mourning across the country on December 17 as a mark of respect. Kuwait’s Amir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (File)

Sheikh Nawaf died on Saturday at the age of 86, according to the royal court, just a little more than three years after assuming power in the West Asian country. The cause of his death was not immediately disclosed. The Amir was admitted to hospital in November due to an emergency health problem.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, 83, who has been Kuwait’s de facto ruler since 2021, was named as Sheikh Nawaf’s successor.

The external affairs ministry said in a statement that petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri would visit Kuwait as the prime minister’s special envoy to pay condolences on behalf of the government and people of India. Puri would deliver personal letters of condolences from the president and prime minister to Sheikh Meshal.

“In the demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait has lost a visionary leader who took the country towards progress and prosperity. India and Kuwait maintained close and friendly relations under the leadership of the late Amir,” the statement said.

Sheikh Nawaf was “steadfast in guiding and strengthening bilateral engagements for the mutual benefit of the people” of India and Kuwait, according to the statement.

“The large Indian expatriate community in Kuwait will miss his presence and compassionate care. India stands united in mourning with the leadership and the people of Kuwait,” it added.

Kuwait is hometown about one million Indians, the largest expatriate community in the country. The expatriates include professionals such as engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, technicians and nurses, though a large proportion consists of unskilled and semi-skilled workers.

The West Asian state is also among India’s key energy suppliers and there was close cooperation between the two sides during the Covid-19 pandemic. An Indian medical team was sent to Kuwait in a special aircraft in April 2020 to help fight Covid-19. Kuwait established an air and sea bridge during the second wave of the pandemic to supply oxygen and medical supplies to India.