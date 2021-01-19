IND USA
The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTOS)
India 'deeply honoured' to meet the world's healthcare needs: PM Modi

  • Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance.
Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reiterated India's commitment towards helping the world meet its healthcare needs while announcing that several countries will receive vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from Wednesday. “India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. Supplies of Covid vaccines to several countries will commence tomorrow, and more will follow in the days ahead,” PM Modi tweeted using the hashtag VaccineMaitri.

Bhutan, the Maldives and Bangladesh will be among the first countries in the neighbourhood to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India as grant assistance, with supplies of millions of doses to six nations set to begin on Wednesday. India will send 100,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine to the Maldives on Wednesday under emergency use approvals to vaccinate frontline and health workers and senior citizens, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity. A consignment of vaccines is also expected to reach Bhutan on Wednesday, they added.

The ministry of external affairs in a statement said that India will continue to supply vaccines to neighbouring countries in a phased manner over the next few months and remains committed to helping the world fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “In keeping with India’s stated commitment to use India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from 20 January 2021,” the statement said.

PM Modi had on Monday assured leaders of Sri Lanka and the Maldives that India remains committed to helping its neighbours and the world at large in fighting against the pandemic. While replying to a tweet addressed to him by Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the Prime Minister said that India will fulfil the promises it had made under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The Sri Lankan president had congratulated PM Modi on India’s successful launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Modi said, “Thank you, President @GotabayaR. We will continue to give due importance to our Neighborhood First policy while collectively fighting the pandemic.”

Modi also thanked Maldives president Ibrahim Solih and said that the vaccines developed in India will help in humanity fight against the pandemic which has taken over 2 million lives across the planet.

PM Modi has several times assured neighbours and friendly countries that India will live up to its reputation of being the ‘pharmacy of the world’. During his address to the United Nations General Assembly in September last year, the Prime Minister said that India’s vaccine production capability, cold storage chains and distribution systems will be used to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Monday that India remains committed to equitable distribution of vaccines while addressing the World Health Organization’s (WHO's) executive board session. He said vaccines have brought a ray of hope and now governments across the world have to ensure that the ray of hope reaches everyone.

India had extended support to several nations in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 and also supplied hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol tablets to the United States and Brazil.

To ensure fewer doses are wasted each day, many centres started walk-in vaccination from Tuesday.(PTI)
india news

Hesitancy causes wastage of 1,000 vaccine doses in Delhi, say health officials

By Sweta Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:53 AM IST
Teams from a number of vaccination centres and health officials overseeing the city’s inoculation drive said at least 1,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines have been wasted in Delhi so far. Health officials attributed the wastage mostly to fewer people coming up to get the jab.
On Tuesday, the farmers also shared the route map of their proposed tractor rally and said that the parade will touch all the borders connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.(PTI)
india news

Police urge farmers to shift R-Day tractor rally to KMP e-way

By karn pratap singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 02:31 AM IST
While special commissioner (intelligence) Deependra Pathak led the police team from Delhi, seven leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, including Balbir Singh Rajewal and Darshan Pal, represented the farmers. Since no consensus could be reached on issue, another meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday.
Rahul Gandhi said that China has a “clear strategic vision” but India doesn’t and China has twice tested India in Doklam and Ladakh(Sanjeev Verma)
india news

Rahul Gandhi says India ‘owned’ by a few; Centre hits back

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:40 AM IST
In a no-holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation a day before the tent round of talks between farmers and the Centre, Rahul Gandhi compared the alleged monopolies that he said were being created with the British Raj.
The truck ran over the construction workers on the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight(PTI)
india news

14 migrant workers, a yr-old infant crushed by truck in Surat

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The incident took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, when the truck driver apparently lost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane laden tractor. The deceased included six men, eight women and a baby girl.
The IAF said the two sides would “put into practice operational experience gained across terrains and spectrums and endeavour to exchange ideas and best practices to enhance interoperability”.
india news

India, France air exercise to kick off in Rajasthan today

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
“As part of Indo-French defence cooperation, the IAF and French Air and Space Force have held six editions of exercises named ‘Garuda’, the latest being in 2019 at Air Force Base Mont-de-Marsan, France,” the IAF said on the eve of the exercise.
India’s grants are part of plans to provide up to 10 million doses of both Covidshield and Covaxin, the vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, to friendly countries.(PTI)
india news

India begins vaccine export from today

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The external affairs ministry said supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from Wednesday in line with India’s commitment to use its vaccine production and delivery capacity to help the world fight Covid-19.
Police said six men have been arrested for the murder.(Representational Photo/Getty Images)
india news

TMC worker shot dead in north Bengal, another leader dies of heart attack

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • The family of the man who was shot dead alleged that he was a victim of infighting in the local unit of the Trinamool Congress.
HT Image
india news

Covaxin recipients under stricter watch, says Centre

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi The central government on Monday spelt out a detailed policy of monitoring Covid-19 vaccine recipients for adverse responses and assured people that the immunisation programme, which has been dogged by fears of side-effects and hesitancy, is safe
**EDS: FILE PHOTO** New Delhi: In this undated Aug. 31, 2005 file photo, renowned oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute Dr V Shanta. Shanta passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_19_2021_000038B)(PTI)
india news

‘To her, patients always came first’: Cancer care pioneer dies at 93

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:02 AM IST
V Shanta was on the WHO Advisory Committee on Cancer till March 2005. She was a recipient of several national and international awards including the Ramon Magsasay award for public service, Padma Shri (1986), Padma Bhushan (2006) and Padma Vibhushan (2016).
With 4,936 beneficiaries receiving the shot, Delhi saw the highest turnout in terms of absolute numbers on Tuesday.(HT FILE)
india news

Senior docs told to get vaccinated to instil confidence

By Abhishek Dey, Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Hospitals that have consistently seen low turnout, like Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital , asked its senior faculty members to come forward and take the shot.
“In addition to the list of beneficiaries sent to us by the Co-WIN platform, we were allowed to vaccinate people who are already registered but were not on the list." said Dr DS Rana(HT_PRINT)
india news

Govt tweaks app to allow walk-ins, experts want wider access to shots

By Rhythma Kaul, Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:37 PM IST
A Union health ministry official confirmed the tweak in the app on Tuesday to allow health care workers not scheduled for jabs on a particular day to get the shots.
The data showed that from January 1 to December 31, 2020, 148 murder cases were registered, whereas the number in 2019 was 165. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Retired police officer arrested for vandalising RSS office in Indore

By Shruti Tomar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Shrikant Sharma, a retired deputy commandant of Special Armed Force of the Madhya Pradesh police, had earlier objected to the setting up of an office of the RSS for the Ram Temple fund collection drive in his neighborhood.
Tuesday’s 54% vaccination rate was only marginally better than the 50% seen till Monday.(Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
india news

Vaccination lagging, govt appeals against hesitancy

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:50 AM IST
The remarks were made at the government’s weekly briefing on Covid-19, which was opened by Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who said three regions – Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Punjab – vaccinated fewer than 40% of their targets.
There are 100,744 prisoners lodged in 72 jails in Uttar Pradesh, including 72,372 undertrial prisoners and 28,372 convicted inmates, as per the February 2020 data of UP Prison Administration and Reform Services.(Representative image/Shutterstock)
india news

No kidnapping, no conversion, went on my own to Karnataka, says Gorakhpur woman

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 11:13 PM IST
  • The woman's father had earlier lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth from Karnataka for allegedly kidnapping his daughter and forcing her to change religion.
Jharkhand high court in Ranchi.(HT File Photo)
india news

HC vacates stay as Jharkhand Speaker ends Babulal Marandi’s anti-defection trial

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:15 PM IST
  • The Speaker had initiated proceedings under anti-defection laws to decide if the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) led by Babulal Marandi into the BJP in February, 2020, was valid.
