India denounces disruption of Rath Yatra in Canada

New Delhi: India on Monday denounced the disruption of a Rath Yatra in the Canadian city of Toronto over the weekend, and said the matter had been strongly taken up with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators accountable. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. (File Photo)

Members of the procession, organised by the Indian community and ISKCON Toronto over the weekend, were pelted with eggs, according to media reports.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the disruption was caused by “mischievous elements”.

“Such despicable acts are regrettable and are against the spirit of the festival, which seeks to promote unity, inclusivity, and social harmony,” he said.

“We have strongly taken up the matter with Canadian authorities to hold the perpetrators of the act accountable.”

The Indian side hopes the Canadian government will take “necessary action to protect the religious rights of people”.

The annual Hindu procession in Toronto, which featured the grand chariot of Lord Jagannath, was disrupted when eggs were hurled from a building. The act triggered condemnation, especially in Odisha, the original home of the festival.

Opposition leader and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said in a social media post that the Odisha government should urge the external affairs ministry to register a strong protest with the Canadian authorities.