India deploys warships in Persian Gulf region

As tensions in the Persian Gulf rise due to strained relations between the US and Iran, India has deployed two warships in the region.

The Indian warships will “reassure Indian flagged vessels” sailing through the area, spokesperson of the Indian Navy Captain D K Sharma said. India has deployed INS Chennai and INS Sunayna and maritime surveillance aircraft.

The decision has come on a day when Iran shot down a US naval surveillance drone near the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the already volatile situation. Iran claimed that the drone had violated Iranian airspace, a fact that was denied by the US.

INS Chennai is a Kolkata-class stealth guided destroyer whereas INS Suayana is a Saryu-class patrol vessel.

The decision to deploy Indian warships was taken “following maritime security incidents”, Captain DK Sharma said, adding, “the warships will coordinate between stakeholders and escort Indian merchant shipping when required.” The Persian Gulf is one of the most crucial waterways of the world, through which majority of the world’s energy and as much as 40% of the Indian energy supplies flow.

Last week, a Japanese and a Norwegian tanker were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. The US blamed Iran for the attacks.

The Information Fusion Centre, which gets live pictures of white water and military warships through satellites, radar stations and surveillance, “is keeping a watch on the movement of ships in the Gulf region”, the Navy spokesperson said.

Earlier, the Director General of Shipping had also issued two advisories to all Indian Flagged Vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian and Arabian Gulf Region asking them to take “appropriate protection”.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 06:31 IST