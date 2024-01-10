India to become developed nation in 25 years: Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, said India was working on the goal of becoming a developed country in the next 25 years. He added that these upcoming 25 years were India's Amrit Kaal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

He said, “In the recent past, India completed 75 years of independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence. Therefore, these 25 years' duration is India's Amrit Kaal.”

Started in 2003 during Modi's tenure as the Chief Minister of the state, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has become a significant event. The tenth edition, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' is scheduled to take place from January 10-12, 2024, in Gandhinagar. This edition will commemorate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success."

Modi also said that this was the first Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in this Amrit Kaal and that made it more significant. “Representatives from more than 100 countries, who are participating in this Summit, are crucial partners in this development journey of India.”

PM Modi also mentioned UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, who is attending the Summit, and said, “The participation of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed in this Summit, is a matter of great joy for us. His presence as the chief guest at Vibrant Gujarat Summit is a symbol of the ever-strengthening relations between India and UAE... Agreements have been signed for new investments worth billions of dollars in India's port infrastructure by the companies from UAE”

Modi and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed conducted a joint roadshow in Ahmedabad preceding the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. A substantial crowd warmly welcomed the leaders in Ahmedabad.

Speaking about India's economy Modi said, “Today, India is the fifth largest economy in the world. 10 years ago, India was on the 11th position. Today, all major agencies estimate that India will be in the top three economies of the world in the coming years. Let people across the world do their analysis, but it is my guarantee that it will happen.”

Further, talking about India's global importance, Modi said, “The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of the Global South, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers.”

He added, “We are all aware of the global circumstances. So, in times like these, if the Indian economy is displaying such resistance, if the growth in India is showing such momentum, a big reason behind this is our focus on structural reforms in the last 10 years. These reforms have enhanced the capacity, capability and competitiveness of India's economy.”