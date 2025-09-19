Search
Fri, Sept 19, 2025
India elected to Interpol Asian Committee during key conference in Singapore

Sept 19, 2025

According to CBI release, the Interpol committee that India has now become a member of functions as an advisory body to the Asian Regional Conference.

India has been elected as a member of the INTERPOL Asian Committee after multi-stage voting process. India achieved the significant milestone during the 25th Asian Regional Conference held in Singapore on Friday.

The committee is tasked with identifying strategic priorities and addressing operational challenges in combating crime across the region.(REUTERS/Representative)
With this, India has strengthened its role shaping in regional law enforcement priorities. According to CBI release, the Interpol committee that India has now become a member of functions as an advisory body to the Asian Regional Conference. “Achievement demonstrates India’s growing Global Leadership in Law Enforcement and Transnational Security matters,” the CBI said in a tweet.

The committee is tasked with identifying strategic priorities and addressing operational challenges in combating crime across the region. Its members deliberate on issues such as organized crime, cybercrime, terrorism, human trafficking, and drug trafficking.

India has had a record of representation at the highest levels of INTERPOL. In 2021, then CBI Special Director Praveen Sinha was elected as the Delegate for Asia on INTERPOL’s Executive Committee, defeating candidates from China, Singapore, South Korea, and Jordan.

The Asian committee of INTERPOL convenes annually to discuss and address regional security challenges.

At the high-level conference in Singapore, India was represented by a CBI delegation. The victory was the result of a sustained and coordinated effort involving Indian diplomats, embassies and high commissions, as well as the National Central Bureau (NCB-India), the CBI release said.

