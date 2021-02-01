IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India expresses concern over coup in Myanmar, says democracy must be upheld
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)
india news

India expresses concern over coup in Myanmar, says democracy must be upheld

The external affairs ministry said it is monitoring the situation closely after that Myanmar’s military had seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:59 AM IST

India on Monday expressed “deep concern” at the military coup in Myanmar and detention of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and said the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld.

The external affairs ministry said in a brief statement that it is monitoring the situation closely after that Myanmar’s military had seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Suu Kyi, who was held along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

The military also said it had taken control of Myanmar for a year under a state of emergency as phone and internet services were restricted. State-run TV went off the air hours before Parliament had been due to convene for the first time since NLD’s landslide election win in November.

“We have noted the developments in Myanmar with deep concern,” the external affairs ministry said in its statement.

Also read | US urges Myanmar’s military to release those detained, respect election results

“India has always been steadfast in its support to the process of democratic transition in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. We are monitoring the situation closely,” it said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken too expressed “grave concern and alarm” at the detention of civilian leaders, including state counsellor Suu Kyi, and said Myanmar’s military “must reverse these actions immediately”.

Blinken called on Myanmar’s military leaders “to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8”.

He added in a statement: “The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately.”

India has a complicated relationship with the civilian government and military in Myanmar, as reflected in the most recent high-level Indian visit to the country – foreign secretary Harsh Shringla was accompanied by Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane during the trip last October.

While backing democratic forces in Myanmar, India has also retained close contacts with the military leadership because of security concerns related to its northeastern states. A number of militant groups from the northeast have had bases in Myanmar over the past few decades and the Indian Army has collaborated with its Myanmar counterpart to put pressure on them and conduct joint operations.

At the same time, India believes its contacts with Myanmar’s powerful military help balance China’s influence within the neighbouring country. This is also one of the reasons why the Indian side has not publicly criticised Myanmar’s handling of the Rohingya crisis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
A vehicle plies on a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall, in Baramulla district of J&K. (ANI)
A vehicle plies on a snow-covered road after heavy snowfall, in Baramulla district of J&K. (ANI)
india news

Srinagar records its coldest night since 1991; mercury at -8.8°C

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:36 AM IST
Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was suspended after a land slide in Banihal and efforts are on to clear the highway of the debris
READ FULL STORY
Close
The spurt in incidences of violence against children has raised serious concerns about their safety in the state.(HT File Photo )
The spurt in incidences of violence against children has raised serious concerns about their safety in the state.(HT File Photo )
india news

7-year-old's throat slit for resisting rape in Odisha, 2 arrested: Cops

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:17 AM IST
The accused, who were drunk, also attacked her with bricks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers of the country.(ANI Photo)
The Modi government on Friday launched the PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers of the country.(ANI Photo)
india news

Indian Coast Guard courageously ensuring our seas are safe: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
According to the Ministry of Defence, the ICG has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations within the maritime zones of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The victim was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Pic for representation)
The victim was taken to KEM Hospital but was declared dead on arrival. (Pic for representation)
india news

2 dead after truck collides with another in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Over 60 villagers were on board the truck when its driver lost control over the steering wheel, following which the vehicle rammed a check-post and then hit another truck.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Got threat calls for accepting PM’s invite, alleges TMC MP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Even though Dibyendu Adhikari has said that he is still with the TMC, speculations are rife that he could end his ties with the ruling party later this month
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)
Aung San Suu Kyi was held along with other leaders of her NLD party in early morning raids. (File photo)
india news

India expresses concern over coup in Myanmar, says democracy must be upheld

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:59 AM IST
The external affairs ministry said it is monitoring the situation closely after that Myanmar’s military had seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.(ANI Photo )
Mann ki Baat is the Prime Minister's monthly radio programme to the nation, which is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.(ANI Photo )
india news

Bihar girl to visit 15 domestic tourist spots after PM's praise in Mann ki Baat

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:55 AM IST
During the 73rd episode of Mann ki Baat on Sunday, PM Modi lauded a 23-year-old student of Hindu literature who was inspired by his suggestion of visiting 15 domestic tourist places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Its report said that the party’s Central Executive Committee members, lawmakers and regional Cabinet members had also been taken into custody.(Reuters)
Its report said that the party’s Central Executive Committee members, lawmakers and regional Cabinet members had also been taken into custody.(Reuters)
india news

India expresses deep concern over military coup in Myanmar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Myanmar military television said Monday morning the military was taking control of the country for one year and Suu Kyi and others had been detained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women police personnel wait in a queue to get the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
Women police personnel wait in a queue to get the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre at Civil Hospital, in Ahmedabad on Sunday.(PTI Photo)
india news

India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 11,427, recoveries surpass 10.43 million

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:51 AM IST
Addressing the nation on his monthly address 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi had said that India is the fastest in vaccinating its citizens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
Commuters out in the rain at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, India.(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: IMD predicts rain over northwest India this week

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:52 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 AM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App “shall be advised to all,” the SOPs read.(PTI)
india news

Cinema halls, theatres to run at full capacity from Monday: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:36 AM IST
  • The announcement in this regard was made on Sunday by Union minister for information and broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and sanitisation of auditorium after every screening are among the latest SOPs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (ANI)
Representational Image. (ANI)
india news

Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW India this week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Widespread thundershowers are expected over the plains of northwest India from February 3 to 6, according to
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
According to people aware of the details, the party won 3.575 million votes in the local body elections, about 17.20% of the total votes counted.. In picture - BJP leader K Surendran.(Twitter)
india news

BJP banks on local poll gains to make inroads in Kerala

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Party aims to target the Pinarayi Vijayan govt on the gold smuggling racket and Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
The aim of the terrorists is to reach Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by 2 or 3 am so they are picked by OGWs on Indian side and transported to safe places.(PTI)
india news

After Balakot strike, Pakistani bids to infiltrate via the Jammu border up: BSF

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:57 AM IST
Since Pakistan terms Jammu IB as ‘working boundary’, it attempts to change status quo of the IB.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Relatives of farmers who are believed to have died by suicide over debt issues, congregate during the ongoing protest against new farm laws, at Tikri Border (Photo by Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
india news

Farmers' protest LIVE: Delhi Police beefs up security at Delhi-UP border

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • PM Modi has said his government's offer on agri laws made to protesting farmers "still stands" and the Centre was a just a "phone call away" for talks.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP