India's first indigenously manufactured UAV ‘Drishti 10 Starliner’ flagged off

The commencement ceremony, overseen by Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy, took place in the presence of 75 Navy personnel. The UAV embarked on its journey from Hyderabad to Porbandar, marking its induction into naval maritime operations.

Admiral Hari Kumar commended Adani's dedication to aligning their strategic plans with the specific needs of the Indian Navy. He acknowledged their efforts in establishing a collaborative ecosystem with partners and capabilities, fostering self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta) in defence and security.

Kumar said, “This is a momentous occasion and a transformative step in India's quest for self-reliance in ISR technology and maritime supremacy. Adani has demonstrated its commitment to unmanned systems having worked systematically over the last many years to develop local capabilities not limited to manufacturing but sustenance through MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Drishti 10's integration into our naval operations will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness for the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance.”

Jeet Adani, Vice President of Adani Enterprises, said, “Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani which will help serve the needs of the Indian Armed forces and also place India on the global map for exports. We are proud to be able to serve the Indian Navy and their requirements.”

What is the Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)?

As per an official statement by Adani, the Drishti 10 Starliner represents a cutting-edge Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform.

It boasts an impressive 36-hour endurance, a payload capacity of 450 kg, and holds the distinction of being the sole all-weather military platform with STANAG 4671 certification. Moreover, it is authorized for flight in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

The Drishti 10 'Starliner' is India's inaugural domestically developed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), based on the Elbits Hermes 900 MALE (Medium Altitude Long Range) platform.

As per the Adani Defence website, Drishti 10 has high autonomy and mission effectiveness.

It is equipped with multiple hard points and a 250 kg modular internal installation bay.

Its development has contributed to establishing a comprehensive value chain, promoting high-level indigenisation. Notably, the UAV is certified to operate in civilian airspace.

With multi-payload capabilities and persistent wide-area surveillance features, Drishti 10 is a technologically advanced and adaptable UAV.