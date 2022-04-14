India, France affirm closer defence ties in 20th joint staff talks in Paris

Amid growing defence collaborations between India and France, the 20th edition of Joint Staff talks between the two countries took place during April 12-13 with a focus on strengthening bilateral defence engagement.

The Ministry of Defence in an official statement said that the 20th edition of the India-France Joint Staff talks was held in Paris on April 12-13, 2022. Discussions focused on new initiatives under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanisms and strengthening ongoing defence engagements.

The meeting was co-chaired by Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff and Air Vice Marshal B Manikantan and Head of Bilateral Cooperation South/Staff HQ Brigadier General Eric Peltier. The Ministry stated that the meeting took place in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The India-France Joint Staff talks is a forum established to enhance defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels.

In a telephonic conversation held in January 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had discussed a range of issues of mutual interest and agreed on keeping in touch and enhancing all-around strategic cooperation between India and France, including in the areas of defence.

France is fast growing as India's partner in defence cooperation.