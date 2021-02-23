India, France to hold naval drills
India and France will cement their defence cooperation in April when the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier strike force will conduct exercises with INS Vikramaditya in two phases in the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, according to people familiar with the matter.
The dates of the exercises are being scheduled between the two navies, the people added.
The nuclear-powered French carrier force, comprising two frigates and one support ship, has for several months been on mission “Clemenceau 21”, which deals with fighting terrorism in the Mediterranean, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea/ Persian Gulf.
According to Indian Navy officers aware of the developments, the Western Fleet with its newly appointed commander Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar will conduct advanced exercises with the French carrier task force. While Charles de Gaulle is a 42,500 tonne aircraft carrier with Rafale M fighters on board, INS Vikramaditya is a conventionally powered aircraft carrier with displacement of 44,500 tonne and has MiG-29K aircraft on board.
April will also see renewed engagement with France with foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visiting India to deliver a lecture at a think-tank and engage in a political dialogue. Both India and France have convergence over freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific, with Paris appointing a special envoy for the region.
To add to this will be the arrival of seven Rafale jets from France between April 19 and 23, after which the first squadron of the French omni-role fighter will be completed at the Ambala airbase. The remaining 18 fighters will be deployed at Hashimara in the eastern sector to cover the strategic Siliguri corridor.
India and France have strengthened their bilateral relationship with convergence in the UN Security Council and building the Indian Air Force’s capacity through the purchase of medium transport aircraft and multi-role transport tankers.
The two countries have also joined hands in development of air independent propulsion for conventional submarines for future Indian submersible ships.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National herald case: Delhi HC seeks Reply from Sonia and Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Turkey to help build naval vessels at Vizag shipyard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, France to hold naval drills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC raps Centre over delayed reply to RTI plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unethical to promote Patanjali’s Coronil without checks: IMA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspect in rape case that ousted a CM finally held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police get Disha’s custody for a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt plans to speed up jabs as second wave looms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will make more trips till poll dates out: PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Actor Sachiin Joshi sent to judicial custody in ₹87-cr money laundering case
- The ED claims its investigations in the case has revealed that the loans availed by Omkar Group from Yes Bank have been diverted and accused Sachiin Joshi had helped promoters of Omkar Group in diversion for an amount of at least ₹87 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture minister insulted farmers with his remarks: Samkyukta Kisan Morcha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad after ₹2-cr deposit
- The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel to three countries between March 1 and June 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In latest blow to LJP, its lone MLC in Bihar joins BJP
- MLC Nutan Singh became the latest LJP leader to jump ship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'The way we treat our women...': Rahul Gandhi explains India's challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP allocates ₹479 crore in budget for madrasa modernisation scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox