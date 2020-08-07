e-paper
India grants three major relaxations for international travellers, details here

India grants three major relaxations for international travellers, details here

Restrictions on international travel were imposed first in March after the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:50 IST
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Indians holding any kind of visas to US, UK, France and Germany have been allowed to travel.
Indians holding any kind of visas to US, UK, France and Germany have been allowed to travel.
         

The Indian government has announced three important relaxations for international travellers including allowing OCI card holders from US, UK, Germany and France to visit India, according to an official notification by the civil aviation ministry on Friday.

India had earlier established air bubbles with the above four countries creating an air corridor for operation of limited flights between these countries. In the second important relaxation, the ministry has also cleared Indians holding any valid visa, including for tourism, issued by these four countries to travel to these destinations provided there are no restrictions imposed on entry of Indian nationals holding a particular kind of visa, by authorities in these countries. The government has put the onus on checking these restrictions specific to each country on the airlines operating from destinations there.

“Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa of such countries may be permitted to travel to the country concerned provided there is no travel restriction for entry of Indian nationals in that country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter the country concerned with the particular visa category before issue of tickets/boarding pass to the Indian passenger,” the new order said.

The third relaxation allows foreigners in the above four countries to travel to India for business, medical and employment purposes.

The latest notification modifies the last guidelines issued on June 30 listing out conditions for international travel.

International flights were suspended in March earlier this year after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Government later allowed Air India and other careers to repatriate Indian citizens stuck abroad through Vande Bharat missions. It was later expanded to include more categories of passengers between countries with which India signe agreements for creation of air bubbles. Regular international travel has not resumed yet.

