India has administered 218 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 218 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Tuesday, June 1, the day the Centre decided to scrap CBSE class 12 examinations, and CISCE followed suit, ending months of uncertainty for millions of students across the country. Elsewhere, the Delhi high court told the Centre to prioritise younger people over older ones to be given Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat mucormycosis or black fungus what is in shortage due to a spike in cases.

Meanwhile, by Tuesday 7pm, 218,358,591 vaccine doses had been given in India. During the day, 950,401 beneficiaries of the 18-45 age group received their first dose and 15,467 beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose. Cumulatively, 21,301,448 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and 39,282 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In this age group, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to over a million beneficiaries each.

Even as India continues to recover from a second wave of Covid-19 with a decline in fresh infections reported daily, deaths continue to be an area of concern for the government and health experts. A day after the daily deaths dipped below the 3,000-mark after 36 days, the country on Wednesday reported 3,207 fatalities. A total of 335,102 people died due to the viral contagion.