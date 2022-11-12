Home / India News / 'India will be superpower in...': Piyush Goyal's prediction for Indian economy

'India will be superpower in...': Piyush Goyal's prediction for Indian economy

india news
Updated on Nov 12, 2022 04:36 PM IST

"… headline is India is going to be a global superpower in next 25 years" -Piyush Goyal, the union commerce and textiles minister.

Union minister Piyush Goyal at the HT Leadership Summit
Union minister Piyush Goyal at the HT Leadership Summit
ByHT News Desk

The world has recognised that 'India has arrived', union minister Piyush Goyal said Saturday at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, painting a positive picture of the country's position among the leading nations of the world.

"In the world today... whether political or business world... people in most parts can see that India has arrived," the minister said.

"The world can see the India story... as an economic narrative and as a nation. Story shows positivity in the mindset of all Indians... it shows an aspirational belief in wanting a better lives for themselves and their amilies. The story also shows political stability and a huge thrust towards a corruption-free society."

Goyal praised an 'energetic and youthful nation' that 'wants the goods things in life (and is) willing to experiment and take risks (to achieve its goals).'

"They (the people of the country) are not afraid of failure...," the union textiles and commerce minister said.

He said India is the 'bright spot in the world' - it 'not only changes lives and destinies of a billion-and-a-half Indians but also helps world economy grow.

"The bottom line is (that there is) going to be exponential growth and the headline is that India is going to be a global superpower in next 25 years," Goyal said.

The comments come a day after financial ratings agency Moody's cut India's 2022 GDP projection - the second time in as many months - to 7 per cent on expectations that the global slowdown and high domestic interest rates may dampen economic momentum.

In September, it cut the annual projection from 8.8 per cent to 7.7 per cent.

The cut also came as retail inflation increased to 7.41 per cent in September. Wholesale inflation was in double digits for an 18th straight month.

Despite the cut (and that by the World Bank) India is the fastest growing major economy, and recently overtook the United Kingdom to become the fifth-largest economy. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Friday that the country will become one of the world's top three economic powers in 10-15 years.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
piyush goyal htls htls 2022 + 1 more
piyush goyal htls htls 2022

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out