India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries: President Murmu

India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries and the government is giving emphasis to connectivity initiatives in East Asia, Middle East and Europe, President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday. Thursday’s address was her first one to the joint sitting of Parliament since the constitution of the 18th Lok Sabha. (PTI photo.)

Addressing both houses of Parliament in the first session after the recent Lok Sabha election, Murmu said India is also increasing cooperation with countries in the Indo-Pacific region. India is the “first responder in any crisis” and has become a strong voice of the Global South because of its human-centric approach, she said.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

“Following the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, India has strengthened its relations with neighbouring countries. Participation of the leaders of seven neighbouring countries in the swearing-in ceremony of the Union Council of Ministers on June 9 reflects this priority of my government,” Murmu said, referring to leaders of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles and Sri Lanka attending the government’s inauguration.

“Be it East Asia or Middle East and Europe, my government is giving great emphasis on connectivity. It is India’s vision that has given shape to the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC),” she said. “This corridor will prove to be one of the biggest gamechangers of 21st century.”

Also Read:‘Direct attack on Constitution’: President invokes Emergency in Parliament

The IMEC was launched on the margins of last year’s G20 Summit. Work on the initiative, however, has been impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Murmu said as the global order takes on a new shape in the third decade of 21st century, India is giving new confidence to the world as a “Vishwa Bandhu” (friend of the world). “India has been at the forefront in safeguarding humanity, be it the Corona crisis or an earthquake or a war...India also brought the world together on various issues during her G20 presidency,” she said.

The African Union was made a permanent member of the G20 during India’s presidency and this “strengthened the confidence of Africa and the entire Global South”, she added.

India is known not for adding to the challenges the world is facing, but for providing solutions, she said. “As a Vishwa Bandhu, India has taken initiatives in providing solutions to many global problems,” she added, referring to the country’s work in areas such as climate change, food security and sustainable agriculture.

The government has increased renewable energy capacities manifold and the country is achieving climate-related targets ahead of schedule. “Our initiatives towards net zero are an inspiration for many countries. A record number of countries have associated with us on our initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance,” she said.

In a riposte to critics of the Indian government’s 2019 decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the president said a “very heartening aspect” of the recent election emerged from region, especially the Kashmir Valley, which broke all records of voter turnout of many decades.

“Enemies of India continued to spread false propaganda at global forums, projecting it as an opinion of Jammu and Kashmir. But this time the Kashmir Valley has given a befitting reply to every such element within the country and outside,” Murmu said.