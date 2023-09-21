India is a technological superpower: Shashi Tharoor at special Parliament session

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, on Thursday called India a technological superpower adding that it is strong enough to reckon with the countries of the world. Tharoor was speaking during the special session of Parliament. (ANI Photo)

“India was once considered an underdeveloped country, with a lack of scientific knowledge. Today, it is a technological superpower, strong enough to reckon with the countries of the world, ‘’ he said, adding, “Every setback has become a stepping stone to success today”, Tharoor said during the special session of Parliament.

“The Mars mission, our own satellite, the launch of solar orbiter Aditya L1 this very month, and the ambitious project of sending people to the Earth’s orbiter by the end of this year, fills all of us with pride … It is an honourr that we will observe 23 August as national space day in the future“, he said.

Tharoor also showered praise on the India’s research programme which is focused on rural development, weather forecasting among other things.

“Indian research program is notably a civilian program, from the very beginning, we are focused on rural development, weather forecasting, and communication, in addition to high-end research. even in the seemingly; unrelated aspects such as fisheries, agriculture, disaster management, education, and urban planning, enhances our influence and improves global diplomacy,” said Tharoor.