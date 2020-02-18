e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / India lodges protest with Turkey over president Erdogan’s Kashmir remark

India lodges protest with Turkey over president Erdogan’s Kashmir remark

Turkey’s top leaders apparently ignored India’s repeated protests about non-interference in the Kashmir issue because they were intent on going ahead with efforts to project their country as a leader of Muslims around the world, said people familiar with developments.

india Updated: Feb 18, 2020 04:06 IST
Rezaul H Laskar
Rezaul H Laskar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Turkey’s latest provocation was Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir at an address to a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament where he said latest developments in the region highlighted the urgency of finding a solution.
Turkey’s latest provocation was Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir at an address to a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament where he said latest developments in the region highlighted the urgency of finding a solution.(Reuters File Photo )
         

India on Monday lodged a strong protest with Turkey over President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent remarks on Kashmir, with people familiar with developments saying New Delhi is eyeing other measures to register its displeasure.

Ties between New Delhi and Ankara hit an all-time low after Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly last September, saying the region was “virtually under blockade”. Turkish leaders have also continued to criticise the Indian government’s decision to revoke Jammu & Kashmir’s special status.

The latest provocation was Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir during an address to a joint session of Pakistan’s Parliament on Thursday, when he said latest developments in the region highlighted the urgency of finding a solution. He added that Turkey was ready to assist efforts by India and Pakistan to find a solution.

On Monday, Turkish ambassador Şakir Özkan Torunlar,was summoned to the external affairs ministry and served a demarche, or formal diplomatic representation, by secretary (West) Vikas Swarup.

“India has made a strong demarche with the Turkish government on the remarks made by President Erdogan on the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during his recent visit to Islamabad,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. “These developments have strong implications for our bilateral relationship,” Kumar added.

People familiar with developments said New Delhi is contemplating other measures, including the possible denial of a $2.3-billion deal to TAIS, a Turkish conglomerate, to help Hindustan Shipyard Limited build five fleet support vessels for the Indian Navy. TAIS was to provide the ship design and technical assistance and supply key equipment for the project.

TAIS emerged as the lowest bidder and India had first considered denying the deal last year, but no final decision was made.

The people cited above said that Turkey’s top leaders apparently ignored India’s repeated protests about non-interference in the Kashmir issue because they were intent on going ahead with efforts to project their country as a leader of Muslims around the world.

“Repeatedly raising issues such as Kashmir fits in with their plans to project Turkey as an alternative to other countries that are seen as leaders of the Muslim world. It’s almost as if they’re trying to show they are being victimised for raising these issues,” said a person who declined to be named.

tags
top news
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
‘Can bring hope’: China asks recovered patients to donate plasma for virus cure
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
154 eminent citizens write to President in favour of CAA, NRC and NPR
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Why Delhi judge decided to order hanging of 4 rape convicts on March 3
Petitioners hail Supreme Court’s ‘watershed’ order for women in Army
Petitioners hail Supreme Court’s ‘watershed’ order for women in Army
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
‘This is not India’: Pak judge jabs India after cases against Pashtun protesters dropped
‘True Grit’ novelist Charles Portis dies at 86
‘True Grit’ novelist Charles Portis dies at 86
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
British MP turned back from Delhi airport, govt says her visa was cancelled
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
Your fingers won’t be there: Ashwin recalls incident when he was ‘abducted’
trending topics
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardSonam KapoorGuilty poster

don't miss

latest news

india news