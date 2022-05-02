India logs 3,157 new cases, active caseload now at 19,500: Today’s Covid updates

India’s active Covid-19 cases touched the 19,500-mark on Monday as the country reported 3,157 new cases in the last 24 hours. As per data shared by the health ministry, 26 new Covid-linked fatalities were also reported, taking the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,23,869.

Over 2,700 fresh recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries rose to 4,25,38,976 on Monday, with the national recovery rate now at 98.74 per cent.

Delhi remains top contributor

The national capital, Delhi, remained one of the top contributors with 1,485 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. While the positivity rate was recorded at 4.89 per cent, no new deaths were reported in the city according to data shared by the city health department.

Covid-19 cases in other states

The state of Maharashtra witnessed 169 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. Karnataka reported 104 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. 47 new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, 31 in Telangana and 31 in Madhya Pradesh. As per data shared by news agency PTI, 21 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Punjab as well, 18 in Gujarat and 4 in Jammu & Kashmir.

Vaccination update

In the last 24 hours, over 4 lakh vaccine doses were administered in India, health ministry data says. Of these, over 71 thousand were booster vaccine doses. Total 189.23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.