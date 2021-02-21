IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
india news

India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence

  • India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:27 PM IST

India on Sunday extended a $50-million line of credit to the Maldives for defence projects and the two countries signed an agreement to develop and maintain a key naval facility for the armed forces of the Indian Ocean archipelago.

The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives. Five other agreements, including one for a $25-million line of credit for the development of roads, were signed on Saturday.

The agreement between India’s EXIM Bank and the Maldivian government for the defence line of credit will facilitate capability building in the maritime domain, Jaishankar said without giving details.


Jaishankar and Maldives defence minister Mariya Didi signed the agreement to “develop, support and maintain” the Coast Guard harbour in Uthuru Thila Falhu. The two ministers also reviewed various facets of defence and security cooperation during their meeting. Jaishankar said India "will always be a reliable security partner".

Didi said the harbour and dockyard will mark “another significant milestone” in bilateral defence cooperation, while Jaishankar said the facility will strengthen the capability of the Maldivian Coast Guard and facilitate regional humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

The Maldives doesn’t have a navy and the Coast Guard functions as the armed maritime component of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). There is strong maritime cooperation between India and the Maldives, and in the past, New Delhi has provided patrol vessels and maritime surveillance aircraft to bolster MNDF’s capabilities.

In addition to the harbour and dockyard, India will support the development of other infrastructure, communications resources and radar services at Uthuru Thila Falhu and provide training to Maldivian personnel. MNDF officials told the media that no foreign military personnel will be stationed at the facility, which will be used to dock, maintain and repair Coast Guard vessels.

A joint statement said the agreement on developing the harbour was in line with several requests made by the Maldives since 2013 for India’s support to enhance the capability of its defence forces to effectively control and conduct surveillance in its exclusive economic zone.

The agreement is also in line with a bilateral action plan for defence cooperation signed in April 2016 and subsequent discussions held during 2016-19.

Jaishankar held a joint meeting with Maldives' finance minister Ibrahim Ameer, national planning minister Mohamed Aslam and economic development minister Fayyaz Ismail to review various infrastructure projects and economic activities being undertaken in the Maldives with Indian support.

Also read: Pakistan unlikely to exit ‘grey list’ as FATF meets to decide its fate - Report


During a meeting with Jaishankar on Saturday, Maldives’ foreign minister Abdulla Shahid sought a second tranche of funding under India’s “high impact community development projects” scheme. The ministers also agreed on the importance of peace and security in the Indian Ocean, and decided to strengthen coordination for regional maritime security, combating terrorism and ensuring freedom of navigation.

The Maldives has been one of the biggest beneficiaries under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. India is backing major infrastructure projects under two lines of credit worth $1.2 billion. New Delhi also extended budgetary support of $250 million last year to help the Maldives cope with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five agreements signed on Saturday included a letter of intent between India’s EXIM Bank and local authorities on financing a housing project of 2,000 units, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a grant of $500,000 for a fish processing plant, and an MoU on sustainable urban development.

Jaishankar also handed over 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as a grant. This was in addition to another 100,000 doses provided last month under India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maldives eam s jaishankar
Close
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Farmers said they will soon devise a strategy to keep the protest going for long.(Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
india news

Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest

Posted by Prashasti SinghPTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:26 PM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said February 26 will be observed as 'Yuva Kisan Diwas' (youth farmers day) and February 27 as 'Mazdoor Kisan Ekta Divws' (farmer-labourer unity day).
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
The agreements for the defence line of credit and developing the harbour at Uthuru Thila Falhu naval base were signed on the second and final day of external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives.(DrSJaishankar/Twitter)
india news

India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh's Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Brijendra Yadav speaks on his phone from a giant wheel 50 feet above the ground in Surel village of Ashok Nagar district.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:02 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
In the fourth phase, polling was held to elect 2,743 village sarpanches and 22,423 ward members in 3,299 gram panchayats.(PTI)
india news

Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase

PTI, Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Police made lathi charge at a couple of places in Guntur district to quell clashing mobs while polling agents of candidates were allegedly beaten up in some places.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
Bengaluru: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a post-Budget interactive session with industry leaders. (PTI)
india news

'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:38 PM IST
  • The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during the launch of a Marathi language book on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute on Jan 27 (CMO)
india news

'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:34 PM IST
Here are the top quotes from Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's virtual address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
Priyanka Gandhi interacting with locals in Baswar village in UP's Prayagraj on Sunday.(Anil Kumar Maurya/HT PHOTO)
india news

Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:04 PM IST
  • Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bimal Gurung, leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) addresses supporters during a rally in Siliguri earlier in December.(AFP PHOTO.)
Bimal Gurung, leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) addresses supporters during a rally in Siliguri earlier in December.(AFP PHOTO.)
india news

Bengal withdraws criminal cases against TMC’s ally, Gorkha leader Bimal Gurung

By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The process of withdrawal of the cases against him, his supporters and GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has started, said lawyers in Darjeeling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state virtually on Covid-19 situation.
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the state virtually on Covid-19 situation.
india news

Social gatherings banned, special drive to be launched: Maharashtra under curbs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:07 PM IST
Maharashtra recorded 6,971 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, according to state health department. Its capital Mumbai recorded 921 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No quarantine or isolation leave will be allowed to those who are skipping vaccination now, Punjab minister said.(HT_PRINT)
No quarantine or isolation leave will be allowed to those who are skipping vaccination now, Punjab minister said.(HT_PRINT)
india news

'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Punjab has so far administered 1,36,288 vaccine doses, which include 1,22,429 first doses and 13,859 second doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021, shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)
This undated handout photograph released by the Indian Army on February 16, 2021, shows People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers and tanks during military disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border in Ladakh. (Photo by MINISTRY OF DEFENCE)
india news

India, China to fix pending LAC issues in 'steady manner', says joint statement

By Rahul Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Outstanding problems with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra - friction points on the contested border - were discussed on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Congress MLA K Lakshminarayanan hands over his resignation letter to Puducherry Assembly speaker VP Sivakozhundu, in Puducherry on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congress govt in Puducherry faces exit as 2 more MLAs quit ahead of floor test

By Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • If all ruling and opposition MLAs are present in the assembly for the floor test on Monday, the Congress government will lose as it will get only 12 votes in the 33-member House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is a sudden spike in cases over the last two weeks,” said Thackeray.(HT file photo)
“We want to keep everything open, but the cases are on the rise. There is a sudden spike in cases over the last two weeks,” said Thackeray.(HT file photo)
india news

'Second wave knocking on our door': Maha CM on fresh Covid-19 surge in state

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:20 PM IST
Addressing the state virtually, Thackeray said that cases were increasing and it would be ascertained in two weeks whether there is a second wave of Covid-19 or not.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arms and ammunition recovered after a joint operation by security forces in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
Arms and ammunition recovered after a joint operation by security forces in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
india news

Security forces bust terror hideout in J-K’s Anantnag, seize weapons

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:40 PM IST
  • The hideout was busted in the forest area of Anantnag by a joint team of security forces after the arrest of the conspirator of Wednesday’s attack on a Srinagar eatery named Krishna Dhaba
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP