Akash Ambani praises PM Modi for 'always working on latest technology'

Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Akash Ambani on Friday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress for ‘leading the digital connectivity revolution to connect 1.4 billion Indians’ and for ‘always working on latest technology’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Akash Ambani(PTI)

Every generation needs a vision that inspires it to do great things. You (PM Modi) have given my generation an aspirational vision to transform our country into 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India)," Akash Ambani said while addressing the congregation at Delhi's Pragati Maidan, a venue that also hosted September's G20 Summit.

At the event, the Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited introduced India's first satellite-based giga fibre service called JioSpaceFiber which will enable users to access high-speed bradband services. This technology was previously inaccessible to India.

Akash Ambani showcased PM Modi the indigenous technology and products of Jio during the Mobie Congress event. “Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in india to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected,” he said. According to the company, the one-of-its-kind satellite-based internet service will be available across the country at highly-affordable price.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also inaugurated 100 5G labs, which include most of the well-known engineering colleges across the country. With a clear focus on the expansion of 5G, preparations for the forthcoming 6G, broadcasting, drone device manufacturing, semiconductor production, and sustainable technology, the event is poised to explore the cutting edge of technological progress, according to a government release. Artificial intelligence is also going to be among key themes in the event.

Over 1,300 delegates and 400 speakers from 31 countries will join the gathering, turning it into a worldwide tech spectacle.

