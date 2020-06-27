e-paper
‘India much better placed than other nations in fight against Covid-19’: PM Modi

Covid-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes away our attention to unhealthy lifestyles,” the prime minister said.

Jun 27, 2020
Edited by Sparshita Saxena
File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
         

India is much better placed than many other nations with respect to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. PM Modi’s comments came during his inaugural address on the occasion marking the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan.

“The world is fighting a strong battle against a global pandemic. Covid-19 is not only a physical sickness that is a threat to the lives of people but also takes away our attention to unhealthy lifestyles,” the prime minister said during his virtual address.

 

The prime minister said that earlier this year, some people had predicted that the impact of the virus in India would be very severe but due to the lockdown, various initiatives taken by the government and a people-driven fight, “India is much better placed than many other nations”.

“India’s recovery rate is rising,” he added.

PM Modi started his speech by wishing a “long life and best health” to Rev. Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan and described him as someone “passionate about the removal of poverty” and working for women empowerment.

The virtual event saw several followers of the Mar Thoma Church from India and abroad in attendance.

Coronavirus cases in the country have crossed the 5 lakh mark. Since Monday, India witnessed eighty thousand fresh Covid-19 infections from across the country which took the national to 508,953 on Saturday as per the figures by the Ministry of Health. India’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 15,685.

