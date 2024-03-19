India reacts to 'absurd' Chinese claim over Arunachal Pradesh: ‘Repeating baseless arguments…’

The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday rubbished China's “absurd claims” over Arunachal Pradesh and said that “repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity”. Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs, asserted that Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled projects worth ₹ 55,600 crore in the Northeast, including the strategic Sela tunnel which will provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.(PTI)

Jaiswal's statement was in response to media queries on remarks made by Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Zhang Xiaogang, who had reiterated Beijing's claim over Arunachal Pradesh, calling the area an “inherent part of China's territory".

When asked about India's enhancement of its military readiness through the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, Zhang said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the “so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India”.

On March 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the Sela Tunnel built at an altitude of 13,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh that will provide all-weather connectivity to strategically located Tawang and is expected to ensure better movement of troops along the frontier region.

“We require the Indian side to cease any action that may complicate the boundary question, and earnestly maintain peace and stability in the border areas,” Zhand was quoted as saying by the state media.

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan.

“We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh. Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity,” Jaiswal said in a statement.

“Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects,” he added.