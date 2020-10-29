e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India’s average daily Covid tests in past 6 weeks at about 11 lakh: Centre

India’s average daily Covid tests in past 6 weeks at about 11 lakh: Centre

“With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks,” the ministry said.

india Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:57 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man amid the spread of Covid-19 at a testing centre in Delhi.
A health care worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man amid the spread of Covid-19 at a testing centre in Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
         

The Union health ministry on Thursday said nearly 11 lakh coronavirus (Covid-19) tests have been conducted daily on an average in the last six weeks as the total tests crossed 10.65 crore adding that 15 lakh tests can now be done per day.

“With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks,” the ministry said.

While giving a break-up of states and union territories (UTs), it said 79% of the fresh Covid-19 cases are being added from ten states and UTs.

Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report the highest number of new infections which are over 8,000 and 6,000 respectively.

Delhi which is also one of the worst hit states from the pandemic might see a third Covid-19 wave amid the surge in its daily tally. The national capital logged its highest ever single-day spike of 5,673 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday which pushed the overall tally to over 3,70,000.

Meanwhile, with regard to recoveries from Covid-19, the ministry said the gap between total recoveries and total cases has crossed 67 lakh and it is continuously widening. It also pointed out that the declining trend of active cases is supported by the rising number of people recovering from the disease.

The total recoveries which are at 73,15,989 constitute 90.85% of India’s caseload of over 80 lakh cases.

tags
top news
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
‘Nalayak’: Gadkari diagnosed bureaucratic malaise, Modi must inject cure
Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case
Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Bineesh Kodiyeri arrested in narcotics case
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
Delhi’s air quality deteriorates to ‘severe’ first time this season
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
SC stays CBI probe against Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
Will leave no stone unturned to defeat them: Mayawati attacks ex-ally SP
‘This has really turned upside down for them’: Lara reveals CSK’s problem
‘This has really turned upside down for them’: Lara reveals CSK’s problem
Manoj Tiwari’s chopper makes emergency landing in Patna
Manoj Tiwari’s chopper makes emergency landing in Patna
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
India backs Macron against ‘personal attacks’; condemns teacher’s beheading
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In