India’s average daily Covid tests in past 6 weeks at about 11 lakh: Centre

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 15:57 IST

The Union health ministry on Thursday said nearly 11 lakh coronavirus (Covid-19) tests have been conducted daily on an average in the last six weeks as the total tests crossed 10.65 crore adding that 15 lakh tests can now be done per day.

“With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440). Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks,” the ministry said.

While giving a break-up of states and union territories (UTs), it said 79% of the fresh Covid-19 cases are being added from ten states and UTs.

Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report the highest number of new infections which are over 8,000 and 6,000 respectively.

Delhi which is also one of the worst hit states from the pandemic might see a third Covid-19 wave amid the surge in its daily tally. The national capital logged its highest ever single-day spike of 5,673 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday which pushed the overall tally to over 3,70,000.

Meanwhile, with regard to recoveries from Covid-19, the ministry said the gap between total recoveries and total cases has crossed 67 lakh and it is continuously widening. It also pointed out that the declining trend of active cases is supported by the rising number of people recovering from the disease.

The total recoveries which are at 73,15,989 constitute 90.85% of India’s caseload of over 80 lakh cases.