India's first satellite of 2020 Gsat-30 successfully launched

India’s first satellite of 2020 Gsat-30 successfully launched

The satellite will enhance television broadcasting, satellite-based news gathering, and direct-to-home services.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 05:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s forty-first communication satellite – GSAT 30 – was on Friday launched
India's forty-first communication satellite – GSAT 30 – was on Friday launched(ISRO/Twitter)
         

In the first mission of the year for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s forty-first communication satellite – GSAT 30 – was on Friday launched by the European commercial launcher Arianespace.

The satellite will enhance television broadcasting, satellite-based news gathering, and direct-to-home services.

 

Confirming the successful launch, Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël tweeted, “A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers – EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 – into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess.”

 

The satellite provides extended coverage in C-band, which is used by broadcasters to beam their programmes over India, Gulf and Asian countries, and Australia.

The satellite has a mission life of 15 years. It will join the 19 communication satellites that are currently operational.

The mission comes over a month after the previous PSLV mission that put in orbit one Indian Earth Observation Satellite along with nine customer satellites.

India’s first satellite of 2020 Gsat-30 successfully launched
India’s first satellite of 2020 Gsat-30 successfully launched
