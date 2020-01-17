India’s first satellite of 2020 Gsat-30 successfully launched

india

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 05:06 IST

In the first mission of the year for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), India’s forty-first communication satellite – GSAT 30 – was on Friday launched by the European commercial launcher Arianespace.

The satellite will enhance television broadcasting, satellite-based news gathering, and direct-to-home services.

India's communication satellite #GSAT30 was successfully launched into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by #Ariane5 #VA251.



Thanks for your support !!!



For details please visit: https://t.co/FveT3dGuo6



Image Courtesy: Arianespace pic.twitter.com/67csn0zZq7 — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2020

Confirming the successful launch, Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël tweeted, “A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers – EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 – into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess.”

A strong start to 2020 as #Ariane5 successfully deploys its two satellite passengers – EUTELSAT KONNECT and GSAT-30 – into geostationary transfer orbit! I appreciate the trust from the two customers on this mission: @Eutelsat_SA and @ISRO #VA251 #MissiontoSuccess pic.twitter.com/bL2DG2fuem — Stéphane Israël (@arianespaceceo) January 16, 2020

The satellite provides extended coverage in C-band, which is used by broadcasters to beam their programmes over India, Gulf and Asian countries, and Australia.

The satellite has a mission life of 15 years. It will join the 19 communication satellites that are currently operational.

The mission comes over a month after the previous PSLV mission that put in orbit one Indian Earth Observation Satellite along with nine customer satellites.