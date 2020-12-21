India’s leopard population increases by 60%, reaches 12,852: Govt report

india

The population of leopard in India has increased by 60 per cent, according to a report released by the government on Monday.

The ‘Status of Leopard in India 2018’ report, released by Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar, said that India now has 12,852 leopards.

“More than 60 per cent increase in population has been recorded over the previous estimate which was conducted in 2014,” Javadekar said after releasing the report.

Happy to announce that, India now has 12,852 leopards. More than 60% increase in population has been recorded over the previous estimate which was conducted in 2014. pic.twitter.com/k6I3o0Kg9h — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 21, 2020

He also mentioned the states which have the highest number of leopards.

“Congratulations to the States of MP(3,421), Karnataka(1783) and Maharashtra(1690) who have recorded the highest leopard estimates. Increase in Tiger, Lion & Leopards population over the last few years is a testimony to fledgling wildlife & biodiversity,” Javadekar said on Twitter.

Leopards are among the most adaptable carnivores, and are known to exist very close to human habitations.

A study earlier this year had found four distinct sub-populations of leopards in India with high genetic variations - leopards of the Western Ghats, the Deccan Plateau semi-arid region, the Shivalik mountains, and the Terai region in North India.