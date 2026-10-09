India says US move on PERM programme does not advance shared ambitions

India has stated that the US administration’s decision regarding curbs on the PERM programme for green cards “does not advance shared ambitions.”

The Trump administration said Thursday that it would suspend an immigration program for multiple tech firms, including Microsoft Corp., alleging widespread abuse of a worker visa system. (Bloomberg)

In a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday, India noted that the Permanent Labour Certification programme (PERM) is distinct from the H-1B visa programme.

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“The suspension of PERM applications does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of H-1B visa holders and their dependents, though there could be some impact on the permanent-residency/Green Card process of eligible employees of the affected companies,” the MEA noted.

Also Read | PERM, the paperwork behind a green card, now off-limits at Infosys, TCS, Wipro and five other employers

The ministry added that talent mobility adds value to both economies, adding that the movement also helps US companies with “cutting-edge talent, innovation, research, productivity, competitiveness and job creation,” along with creating shareholder wealth in the US.

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Deep Dive What is the PERM programme and how does it lead to a US green card? PERM is a Labor Department process that employers use to seek certification for a foreign worker’s permanent-residency application. After certification, the employer can file a petition with USCIS, and the worker waits for a green card number to become available. Does the US suspension of PERM applications affect existing H-1B visa holders? The suspension does not, by itself, affect the validity of existing H-1B visas or the status of their holders and dependents. It may, however, disrupt the green card process for eligible employees of the affected companies. Why does India say the US PERM suspension does not advance shared ambitions? India says skilled talent mobility benefits both countries, creating opportunities for Indians while supporting US companies’ innovation, productivity, competitiveness and job creation. It described the issue as one of mutual benefit for India and the US.

{{^usCountry}} “This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries,” the ministry added. JD Vance’s remarks ‘deeply offensive’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is therefore an area of tremendous mutual benefit for the two countries and our expectation is that all stakeholders in this process can appreciate this fact. The steps announced by the US do not advance the shared ambitions of both countries,” the ministry added. JD Vance’s remarks ‘deeply offensive’ {{/usCountry}}

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India also noted that the comments and remarks made by US Vice President JD Vance were “deeply offensive” and “carry painful historical and colonial legacy connotations.”

“We believe that such descriptions are unwarranted and ignore the fact that Indian professionals in the United States are highly educated and skilled contributors to its economy and innovation ecosystem. Indeed, the history of the United States itself has been shaped by generations of immigrants whose labour, enterprise and innovation have contributed to its growth and prosperity,” the MEA noted.

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India's remarks come after the US government announced it will suspend Indian technology giants Wipro, Tata, Infosys and HCLTech from a program that allows them to sponsor foreign workers for employment-based green cards.

Along with the Indian IT firms, US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced that Capgemini, Cognizant, Microsoft and Adobe will also be suspended from the PERM programme.

"I'm sure that everyone here understands the game that is being played. Bring in indentured servants from outside the country, you lay off American workers and if you're a corporation, you make a ton of money by undercutting the wages of American workers, replacing them with people who probably should not be in the United States of America to begin with," Vance said, stating that H-1B visa holders earned $20,000 less than American citizens working in similar positions.

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The crackdown from the Trump administration comes as part of a broader effort to disincentivise American employers from using the H-1B visa program.

In September 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa petitions, which was subsequently blocked by a US court in June this year.

In August 2026, the Trump administration also proposed a fresh $103,265 H-1B visa fee, which would apply to all H-1B petitions subject to the annual cap of 85,000.