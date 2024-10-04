India set to join global Efficiency Hub to further energy transition

New Delhi The Union Cabinet has approved India’s membership to the Energy Efficiency Hub -- a collaboration of countries working to improve deployment of energy efficiency -- the government announced on Thursday. Energy efficiency hub (AFP)

Established in 2020 as the successor to the International Partnership for Energy Efficiency Cooperation (IPEEC), in which India was a member, the Energy Efficiency Hub -- hosted at the International Energy Agency in France -- brings together governments, international organisations and private sector entities to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions.

“India will join the International Energy Efficiency Hub, a global platform dedicated to fostering collaboration and promoting energy efficiency worldwide. This move solidifies India’s commitment to sustainable development and aligns with its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” the Centre said in a statement on Thursday.

“By joining the Hub, India will gain access to a vast network of experts and resources, enabling it to enhance its domestic energy efficiency initiatives. As of July 2024, 16 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Kingdom) have joined the Hub,” the statement added.

As a member of the Hub, India will benefit from opportunities for collaboration with other member states, sharing its own expertise and learning from international best practices. The country will also contribute to global efforts to address climate change by promoting energy-efficient technologies and practices. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the statutory agency, has been designated as the implementing agency for the Hub on behalf of India.

“The country’s participation in this global platform will help to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and improve energy security,” the statement added.

In its updated NDC submitted to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2022, India committed to reducing the emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% by 2030 from 2005 levels and achieving about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030.

India submitted its long-term climate action strategy to the UNFCCC at COP277 in 2022, joining a select list of countries that have articulated how they will achieve their net-zero emissions goal in the long term by 2070.