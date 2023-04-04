Home / India News / OIC’s remarks on Ram Navami violence reflect anti-India agenda: MEA

External affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said “OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces”

India on Tuesday dismissed a statement from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressing concern at acts of violence during Ram Navami processions, saying such remarks reflect an “anti-India agenda”.

Vehicles set on fire by miscreants during clashes between two groups, at Kajipara in Howrah district on March 30. (PTI)
The general secretariat of the OIC had issued a statement that expressed deep concern at “acts of violence and vandalism targeting [the] Muslim community in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions”, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by a mob in Bihar Sharif on March 31.

Responding to the statement, external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India.”

He added, “This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda. OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces.”

The OIC had denounced what it described as “provocative acts of violence and vandalism”, saying they are a “vivid manifestation of mounting Islamophobia and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India”.

The OIC also called on Indian authorities to take firm action against the “instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights, and dignity of the Muslim community”.

Nalanda and Rohtas districts of Bihar were tense after being hit by communal violence on Ram Navami. Mobile internet services in the two districts were suspended following the violence.

