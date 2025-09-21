India submits nomination for PM’s hometown for UNESCO tag

The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris submitted the nomination of Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace in Gujarat, for preliminary assessment at the UNESCO World Heritage Centre on Wednesday, coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (X)

The permanent ambassador of India to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, said, “With a history spanning about 3,000 years, Vadnagar is a treasure of antiquity and heritage dating back to 800/900 BCE. On this special occasion, we extend our warm birthday wishes to him.” The submission marks India’s effort to gain recognition for the historic town as part of its growing representation on the World Heritage register.

The nomination marks the first step in UNESCO’s two-stage process. According to the World Heritage Centre’s guidelines, the preliminary assessment evaluates whether a site demonstrates “Outstanding Universal Value,” meets criteria for cultural or natural significance, and has adequate protection and management frameworks in place. Only after this assessment can a site be considered for formal inscription on the World Heritage List.

India currently has 69 sites on UNESCO’s Tentative List, many of which have been awaiting assessment for years. Long-pending nominations include West Bengal’s Temples at Bishnupur (added 1998), Kerala’s Mattanchery Palace, Ernakulam (1998), Karnataka’s Hoysala Temples, Belur and Halebidu (2023), and Jammu & Kashmir’s Mughal Gardens, Kashmir (2010) and Ancient Buddhist Sites, Ladakh (2014). Other pending nominations include Odisha’s Ekamra Kshetra - The Temple City, Bhubaneswar (2014), and Tamil Nadu’s Chettinad Village Clusters (2014) and Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, Srirangam (2014).

Vadnagar, located in Mehsana district, has evidence of continuous habitation for around 2,700 years. Excavations by the Directorate of Archaeology, Gujarat, and the Archaeological Survey of India have identified seven successive cultural periods, ranging from pre-2nd century BCE to the 19th century CE. The nomination highlights Vadnagar’s multiple roles over time, including as a fortified settlement, mercantile hub, religious centre, and a junction on inland and maritime trade routes.

According to the nomination, Vadnagar was strategically situated at the crossroads of two major ancient trade routes. One connected central India to Sindh and further northwest, while the other linked Gujarat’s port towns to northern India. Excavations have revealed artefacts pointing to trade networks across West Asia and the Mediterranean, including Mesopotamian torpedo jars, Roman coin impressions, a Greco-Indian coin mould, 15th-century Mamluk gold coins, and thousands of shell bangles. “The presence of cowry shells, sourced from the Maldives, and Indo-Pacific beads confirms Vadnagar’s role in long-distance trade,” the nomination notes.

The town, built around Sharmishtha Lake, retains its medieval fortifications and gates. Excavations have also revealed Buddhist monasteries, stupas, and remnants of industrial areas, illustrating a layered cultural history.

The nomination highlights Vadnagar’s urban planning and water management. Thirty-six interlinked tanks and reservoirs within a three-kilometre radius supported the town’s continuity, while streets, residential areas, and commercial hubs evolved organically over centuries. According to the submission, “Houses were designed to provide shade, light, and coolness, while the town’s layout reflects pedestrian-scale planning and mixed land use.”

The preliminary assessment submitted to UNESCO is the first step in the process of World Heritage designation. It is intended to verify that the site meets the requirements for Outstanding Universal Value, has proper documentation, and demonstrates adequate protection and management frameworks. Following the assessment, the nomination may proceed to a full evaluation by UNESCO’s advisory bodies and, eventually, the World Heritage Committee.

Vadnagar’s nomination dossier also draws comparisons with historic towns in India, such as Mathura, Ujjain, Patna, and Varanasi, as well as international examples including Masouleh in Iran, Quanzhou in China, Beypazarı in Türkiye, and Alexandria in Egypt. The dossier notes that, unlike some historic sites that were abandoned, Vadnagar has sustained habitation and preserved both its historic layout and cultural practices.