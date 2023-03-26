India summons Canada envoy, seeks explanation for 'security breach'

New Delhi has lodged a strong protest with Canada and the high commissioner of Canada was summoned on Saturday owing to the actions of the separatist and extremist elements against India's diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada this week. "The Government of India sought an explanation on how such elements were allowed, in the presence of police, to breach the security of our diplomatic mission and consulates," the ministry of external affairs said in its statement. Read | Canada says ‘closely monitoring’ situation in Punjab India summoned Canada envoy on Saturday and sought an explanation for the "actions of separatist and extremist elements' against India's diplomatic mission and consulates in Canada this week.(PTI)

"The government of Canada was reminded of its obligations under the Vienna Convention, and asked to arrest and prosecute the individuals who have already been identified as being involved in such acts," the statement read.

"It is expected that the Canadian government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfil their normal diplomatic functions," the statement read.

The Punjab government's crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its chief Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh invited attack on Indian missions abroad in UK and US to which India registered its strong protest.

Canada foreign minsiter Melanie Joly was asked to comment on the situation in Punjab in the House of Commons on Thursday. "We are aware of the evolving situation in Punjab, and we are following it very closely. We look forward to a return to a more stable situation," the foreign minister said.

