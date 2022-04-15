India to get record number of new doctors in 10 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country will get a record number of new doctors in the coming 10 years due to the central government's plan of establishing a medical college in every district. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj district via video conferencing, the prime minister said that the government's effort to make medical education accessible for everyone will also help the cause.

"Whether it is the goal of building medical colleges in every district of the country or efforts to make medical education accessible to all, the country is going to get a record number of new doctors in the coming 10 years," PM Modi said.

He stressed that the hospital in Bhuj will make good quality healthcare accessible to people at an affordable price.

"Two decades ago, there were only nine medical colleges in Gujarat with only 1,100 seats. Today we have more than 36 medical colleges with 6,000 seats," he added.

Recalling the destruction caused by the earthquake in 2001, Modi said the people of Bhuj and Kutch are "now writing the new fate of this region with their hard work."

"Today, there are many modern medical services in this area. In this episode, Bhuj is getting a modern, super-specialty hospital today," the BJP leader said.

He noted that the meaning of 'better health facilities' is not restricted only to the treatment of diseases but also to social justice.

"When a poor get access to the cheap and best treatment, his faith in the system gets stronger," PM Modi stated.

KK Patel Super Speciality Hospital has been built by Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Samaj, Bhuj. According to the Prime Minister's Office, it is the first charitable super speciality hospital in Kutch. With 200 beds, according to the PMO, the hospital "provides super speciality services such as Interventional Cardiology (Cathlab), Cardiothoracic Surgery, Radiation Oncology, Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Nephrology, Urology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuro Surgery, Joint Replacement and other supportive services like laboratory, radiology etc."

