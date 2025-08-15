India to launch national deep water exploration mission: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day on Friday, announced the National Deep Water Exploration Mission, aiming to explore oil and gas reserves in the sea. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day(PTI)

Terming it a "Samudra Manthan," he said the initiative will be executed in Mission Mode, highlighting India's push for energy self-reliance.

"We are now also heading towards 'Samudra Manthan'. Taking this forward, we aim to operate in Mission Mode to explore the oil and gas reserves in the sea. So, India is about to launch the National Deep Water Exploration Mission," PM Modi said.

Earlier this year in February, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said, "the deep-sea exploration includes biodiversity, survey and mineral resources. Apart from the benefits of scientific research and technological empowerment, this mission has immediate spin-offs in underwater engineering innovations, asset inspection and the promotion of ocean literacy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

Today's address marked Prime Minister Modi's 12th Independence Day address.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister was also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totalling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the inter-services guard of honour.

For the first time, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India on the evening of Independence Day celebrations to promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country.