India to lead world in 6G technology: Scindia

India will play the leading role in 6G technology, Union communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at an event in the national capital on Thursday, underlining the country’s rapid rise as a global digital powerhouse. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was speaking at the launch of the book, ‘The Digital Decades: Thirty Years of the Internet in India’, authored by Subimal Bhattacharjee. (PTI)

“India followed the world on 4G, walked with the world on 5G, but I guarantee you this, we will lead the world on 6G,” Scindia said, while speaking at the launch of the book, ‘The Digital Decades: Thirty Years of the Internet in India’, authored by Subimal Bhattacharjee.

The Union minister further said that India’s digital transformation over the past three decades has been “great in its width and tremendous in its depth,” calling it one of the most consequential shifts in the country’s modern history.

“From telegraph poles to 5G towers, from handwritten notes to QR codes and UPI; that is the transformation,” he added.

Speaking about the future of technology, Scindia emphasised that artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure would define the next chapter of growth. Calling communication as “the heartbeat of our lives,” he added that AI could contribute nearly $957 billion to India’s GDP by 2030.

Scindia described the book as “not only a compendium and a history of digitised India, but also a policy compass that helps us navigate emerging technology while managing legacy systems responsibly.”