India, UAE ink MoU to strengthen educational cooperation for students, faculty

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 01, 2023 07:50 PM IST

India and the UAE have signed an MoU to strengthen educational cooperation. The agreement includes student and faculty mobility, exchange of information, capacity development, and academic collaboration between institutions in both countries. The MoU will also facilitate the creation of a Joint Working Group to review its implementation. India's Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed gratitude for the UAE's support to Indian curriculum schools and discussed plans for student exchange programs. Pradhan visited Abu Dhabi schools, including 42 Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Indian School, during his visit.

India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen existing educational cooperation, facilitating student and faculty mobility and various other initiatives.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his UAE counterpart Dr. Ahmad Al Falasi in Abu Dhabi signed the MoU in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (Twitter/@EduMinOfIndia)
The MoU was signed between visiting Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his UAE counterpart Dr Ahmad Al Falasi in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU aims to strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of educational institutions in both countries, the Union education ministry said in a statement.

“This MoU encompasses various aspects, including the Exchange of Information in Education, Capacity Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff, and the Facilitation of academic collaboration between Higher Education Institutions in both countries. This collaboration will pave the way for offering Twinning, Joint Degree, and Dual Degree Programs, further strengthening educational ties between our nations,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The MoU will facilitate the creation of a Joint Working Group (JWG) chaired by a representative of the Ministry of Education from India and UAE. The JWG shall meet at least once a year alternately to review the implementation of this memorandum,” the ministry said.

“Cooperation in the field of Capacity Development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) teaching staff has been envisaged under this MoU,” it added.

Pradhan thanked his counterpart for the support to schools that follow the India curriculum in the UAE and also discussed ways to facilitate student exchange programs between India and the UAE.

“UAE being a Global Economic hotspot and India being a Global Talent hotspot, both sides should work together to build a knowledge bridge to cement our civilisational connect,” Pradhan said.

Union minister Pradhan, who is on a three-day visit to the UAE, also visited 42 Abu Dhabi, a school for Disruptive Learning.

42 Abu Dhabi’s thrust on removing barriers to education for realising the vision of a tech-enabled future is laudatory, Pradhan said.

“Open 24/7 all throughout the year, it provides perfect flexibility to learners to also learn and earn as per their schedules,” he said, highlighting that flexibility and learning while earning is also a key recommendation of NEP 2020.

He also interacted with students and faculty at Abu Dhabi Indian School (ADIS).

Pradhan said that one of the largest schools in Abu Dhabi catering to the Indian community– ADIS, is nurturing Indian students and instilling in them the culture, values and ethos of both India and the UAE.

Wednesday, November 01, 2023
