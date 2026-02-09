India unveils $175 million package for Seychelles, calls it a trusted partner

India on Monday announced a $175 million special economic package for Seychelles to support housing, health, defence, and maritime security, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie explored ways to bolster trade, development cooperation, and maritime security in the western Indian Ocean. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi (PTI)

Herminie, who was elected last October, arrived in India last week with a delegation that included seven ministers, senior officials and business leaders for his first visit to the country. He initially travelled to Chennai, a destination popular with Seychellois residents for medical treatment, and to Mumbai for business meetings, before coming to Delhi.

During talks between Modi and Herminie on Monday, the two sides signed seven agreements on cooperation in areas including pharmaceuticals, digital governance, ocean observation, data sharing, maritime scientific research, and training for Seychellois officials.

Modi noted during a joint media interaction with Herminie that Seychelles is an integral part of India’s Mahasagar vision and a trusted partner, and said the two sides had agreed to deepen economic cooperation by expanding trade in local currencies and collaborating on fintech and digital solutions.

Pointing to the development partnership serving as a pillar of India-Seychelles ties, Modi said: “Building on this direction, today we are announcing a special economic package of $175 million. This package will support concrete projects in areas such as social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security.”

This package includes assistance of $125 million in a rupee-denominated credit line, a grant of $50 million for development projects, training of civilian and defence officials, and maritime security, and the supply of 1,000 tonnes of grains and lentils.

The MoU on digital transformation will lead to India sharing its expertise with Seychelles and India will continue its work in the health sector by supplying affordable and quality medicines and developing health infrastructure, Modi said.

Herminie said the two sides discussed a shared vision for cooperation over the next five years, with economic engagement and development support identified as priority areas. He highlighted India’s important role in healthcare, including the sharing of medical expertise and access to specialised care for Seychellois at medical institutions in Chennai.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of joint steps to ensure security in the Indian Ocean. “Defence cooperation and maritime security are important pillars of our partnership. We welcome Seychelles as a full member of the Colombo Security Conclave. This will strengthen our mutual coordination and reinforce efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Indian Ocean,” Modi said.

Herminie said that bilateral collaboration in maritime surveillance and security plays a key role in countering transnational crime, piracy, and other maritime threats, and in safeguarding critical sea lanes. “As Indian Ocean states, maritime security and regional stability remain central to our relationship,” he said.

As part of security cooperation, India will refit a vessel of the Seychelles Coast Guard and gift 10 utility vehicles and five sets of Laser Radial-class boats to the Seychelles Defence Force. The Indian side will also gift 10 ambulances and assist in establishing a hydrographic unit in Seychelles.

A joint vision for sustainability, economic growth, and security issued by the two sides said that their collaboration in maritime security reinforces regional stability. The two sides are committed to “ensuring a free, open, safe and secure Indian Ocean”, underpinned by respect for international law, and will work together to counter piracy, narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal and unregulated fishing.

The two sides will also support the recruitment and deputation of medical specialists, nurses, paramedics and technicians from India to Seychelles, strengthen cooperation in public health and jointly support the construction of a new hospital in Seychelles, the document said.