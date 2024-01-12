close_game
Jaishankar, Blinken discuss maritime security amid 'reckless' Houthi attacks in Red Sea

Jaishankar, Blinken discuss maritime security amid 'reckless' Houthi attacks in Red Sea

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2024 05:59 AM IST

The Houthi action in the Red Sea prompted many commercial shippers to direct their vessels around the southern tip of Africa.

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed the shared concerns over the reckless Houthi attacks in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar.(X / @DrSJaishankar)
The reckless nature of these attacks, threatening the free flow of commerce, endangering innocent mariners, and violating international law, formed a crucial part of the dialogue, according to a US state department readout.

“The Secretary emphasized the Red Sea is a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade and welcomed increased cooperation with India in defending freedom of navigation in the region,” Miller said.

Beyond maritime security, the talks also addressed the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Both leaders discussed concerted efforts to prevent the conflict's escalation and explored avenues to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

“A good discussion this evening with my friend US state secretary Antony Blinken,” Jaishankar said in a social media post on X.

“Our conversation focused on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region. Appreciated his insights on ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza,” he added.

"Exchanged perspectives on developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict."

The discussions took place amid a massive retaliatory strike by the US and British militaries targeting a dozen sites used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The military targets included logistical hubs, air defense systems and weapons storage locations, reported Associated Press quoting several US officials.

The strikes marked the first U.S. military response to what has been a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas.

    HT News Desk

