The official launch of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s memoir Belonging turned into a show of strength for the INDIA bloc on Monday evening with chief ministers of six states and leaders from five allies in attendance.

INDIA bloc shows up

Sonia Gandhi said the title of the book reflected her struggle to find acceptance in a country initially unfamiliar to her. (ANI)

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At the ITC Maurya hotel, Gandhi sat in the front row with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, his wife and MLA Kalpana Soren, and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. Also in the front row were Leader of Opppsition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. In the second row were Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

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Also Read I ‘As an outsider, you feel you’re not liked’: Sonia Gandhi explains memoir title ‘Belonging’

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Deep Dive Why did Sonia Gandhi write her memoir, Belonging? She said she wanted to share her feelings and her understanding of her family amid what she described as unreal stories and hurtful comments. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and her friend Manjulika Dubey encouraged her to write it. What does the title Belonging mean to Sonia Gandhi? Gandhi said the title reflects the experience of feeling accepted. She described how, as an outsider, she had felt unwelcome and constantly watched, while visits to Rajiv Gandhi’s constituency and the Congress victory in 2004 helped her feel accepted in India. What did Rahul Gandhi say about Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi at the memoir launch? Rahul Gandhi described the close bond between his parents, saying, “She belonged to my father, and my father belonged to her.” He also spoke about how his mother changed after Rajiv Gandhi’s death and paid tribute to her resilience.

{{^usCountry}} “One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family,” Gandhi told Poulomi Chatterjee, executive publisher of Harper Collins India, the book’s publisher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One of the reasons to write the book was because so much has been said about my family, mother-in-law, husband, son, daughter; most of it is unreal stories woven around you, hurtful things are said. This is a way of bringing out my feelings and about my family,” Gandhi told Poulomi Chatterjee, executive publisher of Harper Collins India, the book’s publisher. {{/usCountry}}

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Also in attendance were National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule.United Progressive Alliance-era veterans including Janardan Dwivedi, Anand Sharma, Salman Khurshid and Montek Singh Ahluwalia were also present.

Title of the book

Gandhi said the title of the book reflected her struggle to find acceptance in a country initially unfamiliar to her. She said that after Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, she “became the child and they [Rahul and Priyanka] became my parents.”

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“Belonging’ means you belong. When you’re an outsider, you feel you’re not liked and you’re always watched. When you are an outsider, you have this feeling of always being watched. You feel you are making mistakes, saying the wrong thing or not doing things right,” she said.

The Congress leader also spoke about when she first began to feel she belonged to India. Recalling her visits to Rajiv Gandhi’s constituency, she said the warmth and acceptance she received from people helped her overcome the feeling of being an outsider. The Congress victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections was another defining moment.

“I felt accepted when Congress won in 2004,” she said.

Gandhi also highlighted two incidents – her visit to Amethi and Indira Gandhi asking her to join Rajiv and Sanjay Gandhi to immerse the remaining ashes of Jawaharlal, Motilal and Kamala Nehru in the Triveni – as moments that made her feel belonging to India.

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“I was very against my husband joining politics; I was perhaps selfish because I thought all the time that was there, we will lose that. He had a lot of travelling. Our life changed, but that bond became stronger because that little time he had to spend was more important now,” she said.

Struggles in life

Rahul Gandhi spoke about the days after Rajiv Gandhi was killed. “It was a terrifying period for her because she knew this might happen. She belonged to him and he belonged to her. The fun loving, smiling mother disappeared. A new mother came. My mother was an extrovert until my grandmother and my father died. But a new door opened: people turned around and told her that you belong to us,” he said.

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“Not once in my life have I seen her scared or back down. Papa loved you but I can’t say how proud he would have been of you today,” Rahul added.

Rahul revealed that Sonia Gandhi was a four-time cancer survivor. He also revealed that he and his girlfriend had gone to the same Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge where Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi first met. “Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, ‘you know, let’s go to Varsity restaurant…I still remember the yellow-coloured door… I asked what was good on the menu and was told, chicken chasseur. We got the chicken, we had the chicken. Listen, if you want to fall in love, go to Varsity restaurant, never eat the chicken chasseur in the Varsity restaurant. ...they (pointing towards Sonia) seem to remember that the food was fantastic; they seem to remember it was brilliant, the food is horrible,” he said to laughter from the audience.

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Gandhi admitted to initial reluctance but added that repeated encouragement from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and close friend Manjulika Dubey eventually persuaded her to write the book.

Also Read I ‘My father belonged to her’: Rahul Gandhi’s heartfelt tribute to Sonia Gandhi at memoir launch

Gandhi also spoke at length about her relationship with late PM Indira Gandhi, recalling that she was initially in awe of her formidable mother-in-law and was adamant not to call her “Maa” as per the Indian traditions. When asked, what did she learn from Indira, Sonia replied, “She taught me discipline, punctuality, courage and determination.”

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Gandhi revealed that at times, she struggled to write.

“There were days when nothing would come. My children pushed me to continue. Memories of my young days came very easily. But I had forgotten some parts of the killing of Indira Gandhi and my husband but Priyanka and Rahul remembered everything,” she said.

Gandhi admitted that she never had kept a diary, calling it a big mistake.