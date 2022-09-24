Indian armed forces veterans felicitated in Canada at 'Varishtha Yoddha' event

The Consulate General of India in Vancouver felicitated veterans of the Indian armed forces in the comopolitan city of Calgary in Canada's Alberta province during an event held as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government-led campaign to celebrate 75 years of independence. The ‘Varishth Yoddha’ event was organised with an aim to recognise the armed forces veterans over 75 years of age for their service.

Alberta Province is home to hundreds of veterans who have served in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The event was attended by over 300 guests, including over 106 veterans, and Acting High Commissioner of India to Canada Manish, among others. Prasad Panda, Minister of Transportation, Government of Alberta attended the event as the chief guest.

Indian Canadian lawmakers and officials including Leela Sharon Aheer, Rajan Sawhney, Devinder Toor, Jyoti Gondek, were the guest of honours. The leaders of the Indian community associations, members of Ex-Servicemen Associations and representatives of ethnic media.

“It is matter of pride for us to honour the veterans, who have served with dedication and distinction in the Indian Armed Forces and have made immense contribution in safeguarding India’s freedom and territorial integrity. As we celebrate 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence this year, it is befitting that we recognize their selfless service to the nation. We salute them for their patriotism,” Acting High Commissioner said in his opening remarks.

Speaking a the event, Prasad Panda said, “I am extremely proud of the bravery and selfless commitment of these Indian Armed Forces veterans who have served India since Independence in 1947. These fine ex-servicemen have not only protected India’s borders during some serious conflicts and wars, they have also been dependable partners in peacekeeping missions around the world. I feel blessed that they have chosen to live here in Calgary and appreciate their contribution to our community.”

The mayor of Calgary, Jyoti Gondek, remembered the sacrifice of ex-servicemen and their families in keeping India’s borders safe and now development of Canada. A short cultural programme was also organized with the participation of local diaspora dance groups.

The first “Varishth Yoddha” event was held in Vancouver on 31 October, 2021, during which 27 Indian ex-servicemen were felicitated.