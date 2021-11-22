Home / India News / Indian Army conducts major drills in Gujarat’s Creek area
india news

Indian Army conducts major drills in Gujarat’s Creek area

The India Army’s Pune-based Southern Command on Monday concluded high-intensity combat manoeuvres in Kutch’s Creek sector, with the multi-agency drills involving the army, air force, navy, coast guard, Border Security Force, Gujarat state police and the fisheries department, officials familiar with the development said
File photo: Special Forces simulate a raid on an enemy post. (Indian Army)
File photo: Special Forces simulate a raid on an enemy post. (Indian Army)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 10:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRahul Singh

The India Army’s Pune-based Southern Command on Monday concluded high-intensity combat manoeuvres in Kutch’s Creek sector, with the multi-agency drills involving the army, air force, navy, coast guard, Border Security Force, Gujarat state police and the fisheries department, officials familiar with the development said.

Sir Creek is a 96-km maritime strip disputed between India and Pakistan in the Rann of Kutch. It divides the Kutch region of Gujarat and the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The four-day exercise, codenamed Dakshin Shakti, was conducted in training areas scattered across Gujarat and Rajasthan.

“The exercise involved the insertion of troops and manoeuvres by forces in all three dimensions simultaneously in an integrated manner. It involved comprehensive coordination for effective response in a multi-domain environment, real-time communication, and sharing of operational data to overcome emerging threats,” the army said in a statement. Top officials from the organisations taking part in the exercise witnessed the joint drills.

The exercise saw India’s marine commandos being dropped from IAF’s Mi-17 helicopters into boats to simulate an attack on an enemy target, the officials said. Hovercraft from the coast guard also landed army reinforcements at the shore to neutralise an enemy post, they added.

The exercise validated future concepts of warfighting in a tri-service battlefield environment, the Southern Command said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 22, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out