Indian Army launches ‘Bharat Rice’ for defence forces, aims to improve ration quality

The Indian Army on Monday launched Bharat Rice for the defence forces, an initiative based on feedback from troops and aimed at improving the quality of rations, the defence ministry said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi. (@SpokespersonMoD/X)

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It also signed an MoU with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for utilisation of its infrastructure during operational contingencies at a ceremony attended by defence minister Rajnath Singh and minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi.

“This superior quality rice will be delivered directly to army supply depots, including those in Ladakh and the North-east, instead of being collected by army depots from local FCI facilities,” said an official statement.

To be sure, the Union government began selling packaged subsidised rice for the general public under its Bharat brand of commodities two years ago. It already sells Bharat Atta and Bharat Dal.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the event, Singh emphasised that the soldiers’ operational readiness is not defined by weaponry alone; it also lies in their physical and mental health, morale and stamina as they serve in the harshest conditions. He said the welfare of soldiers was not a peripheral issue but an integral component of national security, adding that healthy food, robust equipment and complete training boost troop morale, making them ready to face every challenge. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the event, Singh emphasised that the soldiers’ operational readiness is not defined by weaponry alone; it also lies in their physical and mental health, morale and stamina as they serve in the harshest conditions. He said the welfare of soldiers was not a peripheral issue but an integral component of national security, adding that healthy food, robust equipment and complete training boost troop morale, making them ready to face every challenge. {{/usCountry}}

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“The strategic analysis of Operation Sindoor indicated that warning times could be extremely short in future conflicts. Scenarios involving zero-warning situations and the integration of technology into warfare could severely test our preparedness. Such conflicts could also test the endurance of our logistics chains and supply networks. We must build logistics resilience to sustain our operations. The MoU with FCI represents a significant step in that direction,” Singh added.

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The rice will be milled to prescribed defence specifications and supplied through Nafed during FY 2026-27.