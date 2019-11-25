e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

Indian Army to deploy Spike anti-tank missiles on LoC

The Spike missiles were acquired by the Indian Army through the emergency procurement route by the Indian Army after the Balakot aerial strikes against the Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

india Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Indian Army had recently targeted camps and launch pads of terrorists along the Line of Control about a month ago in which four to six terrorists were killed.
Indian Army had recently targeted camps and launch pads of terrorists along the Line of Control about a month ago in which four to six terrorists were killed.(Hindustan Times file photo)
         

In a move that will give a boost to its firepower, the Indian Army will deploy its recently-acquired Spike anti-tank guided missiles on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

The Spike missiles were acquired by the Indian Army through the emergency procurement route by the Indian Army after the Balakot aerial strikes against the Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

“The Spike missiles would be deployed along the LoC by the Army as they can also be used in the bunker-buster mode also,” Defence sources told ANI.

240 of these missiles have been procured from Israel by the Army to meet its emergency requirements.

The missiles which are supposed to be mainly used for anti-tank operations can also be used for destroying hardened shelters or bunkers which may be hiding terrorists.

Indian Army had recently targeted camps and launch pads of terrorists along the Line of Control about a month ago in which four to six terrorists were killed.

tags
top news
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Not Satyamev, it is Sattamev Jayate: Sena boss’ dig as MLAs paraded in show of strength
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
‘Delhi worse than hell’: Supreme Court rebukes Centre, states on air pollution
‘Delhi worse than hell’: Supreme Court rebukes Centre, states on air pollution
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
3 men, inspired by ISIS, held for planning terror strike in Delhi: Police
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News