Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin gets Chennai road named after him: Report

Ravichandran Ashwin needs no introduction in the cricketing and sports circles in India as he holds a sort of a legendary status. But the latest move by the Greater Chennai Corporation of renaming a street in the city after the former Indian off-spinner will be an icing on the proverbial cake. Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket in December last year.(ANI FILE)

The Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in Chennai’s West Mambalam will be soon renamed after the Indian cricketer, Times of India reported. It is also the street where Ashwin currently resides.

The official renaming ceremony will be scheduled soon.

The renaming proposal was submitted to the GCC by the Carrom Ball Event and Marketing Company Private Limited, which is owned by Ravichandran Ashwin. According to the report, the company had proposed the renaming of either Arya Gowda Road or Ramakrishnapuram 1st Street in honour of the cricketer. The GCC accepted the proposal and chose the latter to be renamed for the same.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the information mentioned in the TOI report.

Ravichandran Ashwin, the Chennai boy who spun his way to be a cricketing legend

The honour that Ravichandran Ashwin is getting in Chennai is well deserved for the born-native of the city. The Chennai boy rose through the ranks to become one of the top wicket-takers for India in test match cricket.

The off-spinner is known for his unorthodox variations and match-winning spells. While he has retired from International cricket, there is still some cricket left in him as he is set to take the field for the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League, which begins on Saturday.

Ashwin played 106 test matches for India, taking 537 wickets for the country. His record in the limited overs formats is also quite impressive, with the bowler picking up 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 wickets in 65 T20Is.

Apart from playing at the highest level, Ravichandran Ashwin is also helping the budding players of the city by working as a coach for kids from the Greater Chennai Corporation schools.