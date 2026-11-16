Indian enrolment for US higher education fell 6.5% in 2025-26, notes report

The number of Indian students studying in the United States declined by 6.5% to 339,435 in the 2025–26 academic year, marking the first annual decline since 2020–21, even as India retained its position as the largest source of international students in the country for the third consecutive year, according to a report by the Institute of International Education (IIE), a New York-based NGO.

The report was released to the public on Monday. (AP/ Representational)

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It was released to the public on Monday. HT was given early access to a copy of the report.

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Drop in UG students, rise in OPT holders

According to the report, titled Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange, the latest decline was driven largely by a 34% drop in Indian students pursuing graduate programmes, whose numbers fell from 177,892 in 2024–25 to 116,609. Undergraduate enrolments also dipped marginally to 39,711 from 40,135. However, the number of Indian students participating in OPT, which allows international graduates to gain work experience in the US after completing their degrees, rose 27% to 182,201.

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{{^usCountry}} Indian student enrolments in the US had last declined in 2020–21, falling to 167,582 from 193,124 in the previous year. They subsequently rose for four consecutive years, reaching a peak of 363,019 in 2024–25, before reversing the trend this year. The report also showed that China, the second-largest source of international students in the US, also recorded a decline, with its numbers falling 4% to 254,458 from 265,919 in 2024–25. Overall, US colleges and universities hosted 1,146,163 international students in 2025–26, down around 3% from 1,177,766 in the previous academic year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian student enrolments in the US had last declined in 2020–21, falling to 167,582 from 193,124 in the previous year. They subsequently rose for four consecutive years, reaching a peak of 363,019 in 2024–25, before reversing the trend this year. The report also showed that China, the second-largest source of international students in the US, also recorded a decline, with its numbers falling 4% to 254,458 from 265,919 in 2024–25. Overall, US colleges and universities hosted 1,146,163 international students in 2025–26, down around 3% from 1,177,766 in the previous academic year. {{/usCountry}}

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Across all academic levels, 57% of international students were enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. Mathematics and computer science, with 286,168 students, and engineering, with 214,193, were the most popular fields.

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Meanwhile, OPT participation among international students rose 14% to 335,785. The number of new international students — those enrolling at a US institution for the first time — fell 18% to 228,123.

The report’s fall 2026 snapshot, based on responses from more than 800 US higher education institutions, points to a further slowdown. Overall international student numbers declined 9%, with new enrolments falling 15%. Graduate enrolments dropped 15%, undergraduate numbers 3% and OPT participation 6%. The decline comes amid tightening US immigration measures and visa-related uncertainties.

Also Read I $100,000 OPT fees could shut international students out of post-study work, US universities warn

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HT reported on October 23 that arrivals of Indian students in the US on F and M category visas had plunged 39% year-on-year to 25,321 in August 2026.

Experts and study-abroad consultants cited stricter visa screening, delays in appointments and processing, higher rejection rates and uncertainty over post-study employment opportunities, including OPT, as factors affecting student mobility.