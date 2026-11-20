A man wanted by Maharashtra Police in cases of alleged sexual exploitation of women was deported from the UAE on Friday in an operation coordinated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said.

The CBI got a Red Notice published against Mazin through Interpol on the request of Maharashtra Police. (Representational Photo/ ANI Video Grab)

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The fugitive, Mohd Mazin, had an Interpol Red Notice against him. He was wanted in connection with a case in which he allegedly lured the victim with a false promise of marriage, established physical relations with her and subjected her to physical, mental and financial exploitation, including dishonestly receiving ₹18 lakh from her, CBI spokesperson Beena Yadav said in a statement.

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"The chargesheet has already been filed before the competent court. Investigation further revealed that he had similarly exploited 13 other women on the pretext of marriage, obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts. The accused subsequently absconded abroad," Yadav said.

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Deep Dive Why was Mohd Mazin wanted by Maharashtra Police? He was wanted in a case alleging that he lured a woman with a false promise of marriage, exploited her physically, mentally and financially, and dishonestly obtained ₹18 lakh from her. How was Mohd Mazin brought back to India from the UAE? At Maharashtra Police’s request, the CBI facilitated an Interpol Red Notice. UAE authorities located and arrested Mazin, then approved his deportation after due legal process; a Maharashtra Police escort team brought him to India. How many women was Mohd Mazin accused of exploiting? Investigators said he allegedly exploited 14 women in total: the woman in the case filed by Maharashtra Police and 13 others. He allegedly obtained money from them and recorded videos of intimate acts.

{{^usCountry}} The CBI got a Red Notice published against Mazin through Interpol on the request of Maharashtra Police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI got a Red Notice published against Mazin through Interpol on the request of Maharashtra Police. {{/usCountry}}

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"The subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following due legal process, the UAE authorities granted deportation of the subject to India. The escort team of Maharashtra Police visited the UAE, where the subject was handed over to them. The escort team from India, along with the subject, arrived at the Cochin International Airport on Friday," the spokesperson said.

The agency has successfully secured return of 74 fugitives during 2026 so far using Interpol channels.