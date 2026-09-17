Indian man found dead in US home 17 days after marriage; family seeks EAM's help to repatriate body

A 28-year-old Hyderabad man reportedly died in Lowell, Massachusetts on September 14. His family has now sought government assistance to bring back his mortal remains to India.

Mohammed Jaber Hussain (in picture) had moved to the US in 2021 for higher studies and later started working there (@amjedmbt)

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Jaber Hussain of Santoshnagar in Hyderabad, had moved to the United States in 2021 for his higher studies, The Times of India reported, quoting his family. Hussain later started working as a civil engineer in Lowell.

Married 17 days ago, found dead in sleep

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hussain got married just 17 days ago – on August 28 – in Texas and had returned to Lowell.

Also read: Fatal crash, sudden closure: How Goa’s new flyover became a traffic headache

His family said he was found dead in his sleep at his home in the US.

Amjadullah Khan of Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) has now reached out to the external affairs minister S Jaishankar for repatriation of Hussain's mortal remains to India. Khan said that Hussain was the only son of his parents and the family is devastated by his death as he also noted that the family is financially weak.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Khan also requested the government to bear the expenses involved in transporting his mortal remains from the USA to India, citing the financial condition of Hussain's family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khan also requested the government to bear the expenses involved in transporting his mortal remains from the USA to India, citing the financial condition of Hussain's family. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read:

“At this hour of unimaginable grief, the family needs the support of the Government of India. I sincerely hope for your immediate humanitarian intervention to bring Jaber home to his family without any further delay,” Khan wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indian man killed in Australia accident

Early this month, a 30-year-old Indian-origin man was killed after being struck by a semi-trailer on the Federal Highway near Canberra, Australia, just three weeks after the birth of his younger daughter. Sharma, who was originally from Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab, was living in Canberra with his wife and two daughters and worked in healthcare.

Sharma was struck near Bungendore Road at Bywong, about 25 kilometres northeast of Canberra, at around 9.40pm on September 3, according to a report by The Australia Today. Emergency services attended the scene, but Sharma died at the site.

Police established a crime scene and began investigating the crash with assistance from the Crash Investigation Unit. The truck driver, who is also in his 30s, was taken to Canberra Hospital for mandatory testing.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another Indian man was killed in the US after he was shot dead by an unidentified individual in New York City's Brooklyn while delivering pizza.

The deceased was identified as Gurdeep Singh, hailing from Jabowal village in Kapurthala district in Punjab, and had travelled to the United States via ‘dunki route’ in 2017, according to his family.

The attack was suspected to be a robbery bid, according to reports.